WATCH: Connie Chiume’s memorial service underway

Chiume will be laid to rest on Thursday this week.

Family and friends have gathered to honour the remarkable life of the legendary actress Connie Chiume.

The memorial service for the Black Panther star is currently underway at the Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton.

Chiume passed away last Tuesday at Garden City Hospital at the age of 72.

According to the family’s statement, her funeral service will also be held at the Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton on Thursday at 8 am.

Chiume is widely celebrated for the impact she made on the entertainment industry.

She began her acting journey with memorable roles in internationally renowned productions like Porgy and Bess, Ipi Ntombi, and Little Shop of Horrors.

In the late 80s and early 90s, she took on the role of Thembi in the 1989 series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa and starred in the 1990 film Warriors from Hell.

Her remarkable performance earned her the Best Actress award in a Drama Series at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) in 2000.

Chiume gained widespread recognition again from 2007 to 2015 for her role as Stella Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14, securing another SAFTA.

In 2018, she starred as Zawavari in Black Panther and its 2022 sequel.

In 2020, Chiume played Mam’Sonto Molefe in the drama series Gomora and appeared in Beyoncé’s film Black Is King.

Soweto Theatre plans to honour Chiume by dedicating a star to her during this year’s Celebration of Our Legends event in September.

