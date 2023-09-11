WATCH: Nasty C punches fan that interrupts performance in Zambia

The incident took place while the rapper was performing in Lusaka, Zambia on Saturday.

South African rap sensation Nasty C delivered an unexpected encore in Zambia, landing a surprise punch on an overenthusiastic fan who had dared to interrupt his African Throne tour performance.

Real name David Junior Ngcobo, the 26 year-old is on tour with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest. Their tour kicked off last month and on Saturday they performed in Lusaka, Zambia after performing in Gaborone on Friday night.

The tour’s itinerary includes stops in Ghana, Tanzania, England, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Dubai.

“Me and Cass been working on this amazing show and we can’t wait to bring it to you! Which country you think will be the littest?” Nasty C asked his fans on Instagram as he announced the tour.

The tour’s next stop will be in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday night.

“Botswana was amazing last night. Zambia it’s your turn tonight!!! Rwanda Kigali you’re next!!! So many memories created! It’s been beautiful!!! It’s the African Throne tour with my brother Nasty C and I,” said Cassper before their performance in Lusaka.

Reaction

The incident has split fans, with some saying Nasty C overacted while others thought the fan was in the wrong for interrupting the performance.

“Ya’ll saying it was unnecessary. I guess celebrities don’t feel safe anymore especially with the recent assassinations. Nasty probably thought he was trying to hurt him,” said Zinhle Maboe on Twitter.

“The first Nasty C move was necessary but the follow up was unnecessary as people already intervened. Something definitely got to him. He’s not alright. Maybe the fan irritated him somehow before he decided to jump onto the stage,” wrote @skeptical_Veeno.

“As much as I like Nasty C, the guy was just excited and wanted to vibe with him but he just punched and kicked him on the floor, that was so unnecessary tho,” said @_ShaunKeyz.

I guess he was caught off guard but he just keep beating him😭 and poor dude meant no harm😭 — Paballo❄️ (@paballo_maseko) September 10, 2023

Last week Nasty C released new music from his upcoming album, I Love it Here which is expected to focus on him being a new dad.

In June Nasty C shared a sonogram of his unborn child with fans, confirming his girlfriend’s pregnancy.

