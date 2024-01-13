WATCH: Siya Kolisi’s heartwarming message to Dricus du Plessis ahead of his UFC match

Dricus du Plessis is gearing up for his fight against Sean Strickland.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared a heartwarming message for South African MMA star Dricus du Plessis, popularly known as Stillknocks, ahead of his match.

Stillknocks will face Sean Strickland for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title belt next week.

The highly anticipated match is set for Saturday, 20 January, at 10 pm, at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada. However, South Africans will catch the fight at 5am on Sunday, 21 January, live on SuperSport due to the seven-hour time zone difference between Canada and South Africa.

Siya Kolisi’s message to Dricus du Plessis

In a video posted on Instagram, Kolisi wished Du Plessis all the best for his match. He highlighted that Du Plessis highly supported the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup.

“Dricus my friend, all the best for the match against Strickland. I know the country is going to be behind you, and you have all our support as Africa because the way you supported us in the Rugby World Cup was really amazing, so I just want to wish you everything of the best,” he said.

Kolisi also celebrated that there will be an English, IsiXhosa and Afrikaans commentary for the first time.

He added: “I am looking forward to seeing the match on SuperSport and for the first time there will be an English Afrikaans and isiXhosa commentary.

“Dricus, once again, we have seen your hard work. This is a great opportunity for you, not just you but for the whole of South Africa, to have their first UFC champion. So, walk out there confident like you always do and give your best…”

