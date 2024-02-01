Agent shocked by Mokoena passing as he was close to landing a deal for him

“I was supposed to take him to Maritzburg or AmaZulu in the last window, but he felt sick," says Muovhedzi.

The passing of former TS Galaxy and Highlands Park player Luckyboy Mokoena has come as a shock to his agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, who says he was on the verge of getting a deal for him.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi yet to commit to Sundowns as Chiefs interest grows

The news of Mokoena’s passing was confirmed by his family this week.

A distraught Mulovhedzi revealed that he had lunch with the Mokoena and Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala and were discussing how to invest in property.

“Luckyboy was like a brother to me, he was more than a client we had a relationship on and off the field. I remember the other day we were at Eastgate Mall with Mothobi Mvala at Nandos and we were busy giving each other advice that we need to invest in property. That’s what we were planning and before he passed on we were planning about his next move when he gets better,” said the late footballer’s agent.

“I was supposed to take him to Maritzburg or AmaZulu in the last window, but he felt sick.”

Mulovhedzi, who runs Rush Hour Sports Management, described the late player as someone who was dedicated to his job.

“I know his daughter, and wife, whenever he had football challenges he used to call me and we would talk and he will become better, he was very disciplined and never missed training,” Mulovhedzi added.

“He gave his all on the field of play and I can’t believe that he is gone. During my time with him,I took him to Highlands Park, TS Galaxy, Sekhukhune United.”



ALSO READ: Carnell gets new deal at St Louis City

Mokoena started his football career playing for Bidvest Wits juniors, before moving to Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2013.

The defender also had spells at Chippa United, Garankuwa United, Real Kings FC and FC Cape Town.