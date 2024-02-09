WATCH: Sorisha Naidoo’s son bags distinction in IsiZulu

Congratulations are in order....

The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo is a proud mom after her son’s high academic achievement.

The reality TV star shared on her Instagram page this week that her baby boy passed with full colours.

According to the video Sorisha posted, the subjects in which her son excelled include Engineering Graphic Design, Drama, Life Orientation, Human and Social Sciences, Technology, and IsiZulu.

“Congratulations to our boy Sai [on achieving] Academic Full Colours,” Sorisha wrote, captioning the video and photos.

Sorisha’s brilliant kids

A few weeks ago, Sorisha took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter after she passed all her subjects with distinctions.

“So super proud of my young lady and her work ethic, achieving full academic colours and many special awards to her name. She left no crumbs,” she wrote, sharing her daughter’s picture.

Sorisha and her husband, Vivian Reddy, have two children together, a son, Saihil, and a daughter, Kalina.

The pair tied the knot in 2003. Last month, they penned heartwarming messages for each other on Instagram as they celebrated their anniversary.

Vivian said he was grateful to God for bringing Sorisha into his life. He wrote: “To my Heart and my Rock, as we celebrate our love for each other.

“I thank God for bringing you into my life, and we have been blessed in so many ways, especially with two amazing children. I am so proud of how we navigated our life as ONE. Together forever LYHFL -143.”

