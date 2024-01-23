Jojo reveals why she returned to ‘RHODurban’ after a sour ending last season

The new season of RHODurban will start next month, 9 February.

“My story wasn’t gonna end with that toxic sh*t show from last year,” said the Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) star Jojo Robinson, revealing why she returned to the show.

Jojo also shared that she came back because she wanted to show off her newly remodeled house.

She added: “I’m a woman; I changed my mind… like I do every 5 minutes of the day. Also, because my house is really fancy now, and I wanted to show that sh*t off. Indoor heated pool and whatnot…

“I also healed all the wounds from last year, so now I was ready for new ones. I clearly forgot how painful those were.”

Inside Jojo’s luxurious mansion

Among other things, Jojo’s mansion has an indoor theatre, spa, gym, and indoor swimming pool.

Taking to Instagram to show off her home a few weeks ago, Jojo said it took them two years to complete the house.

“In the downstairs area, we added an indoor heated pool, full bar, gym, boxing studio, office, spa, cinema room, and an art studio (which isn’t complete or in this video) and have redone a few other spaces too,” she said.

She also shared that they changed the outside of their home, and redid the entrance and the driveway.

“I’ll show more of all the spaces as time goes on my page as well as all the details in each room.

“It’s taken a lot of patience to get her done. It’s been a year of chaos as we have lived in the home as it was being built, but it’s so worth it,” Jojo added.

