Springbok star Faf de Klerk and wife Miné enjoy Namibian getaway ahead of baby arrival

The De Klerks are expecting another baby.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and his wife, Miné, are soaking up the Namibian sun with their young daughter ahead of the arrival of their second child.

The couple shared glimpses of their family getaway on Instagram, posting photos from the famous Sossusvlei dunes.

“Sossusvlei with my crew,” Faf wrote, captioning the family trip pictures on Instagram.

Faf de Klerk with his family in Namibia. Picture: Instagram/@fafster09

The De Klerks announced in June that they are expecting another baby.

“Surprise! We’re growing the De Klerk team! Big Sister Duty: Pick the Faffie of our new teammate… another girl on the way,” Miné revealed in a post.

Faf and Miné got engaged in May 2022 and tied the knot at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in October that year.

They welcomed their first daughter, Remi-Ré, in February last year.

Faf and Miné dated for a long time before tying the knot. The couple’s relationship was tested during Faf’s stint in Manchester while Miné remained in South Africa. The distance led them to pause their relationship but remain friends, before reconnecting and rekindling their romance after his return to the Springboks.

The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary in France during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

