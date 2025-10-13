Celebs And Viral

‘Youngins’ actress Londiwe Faith Nene dies at 35

By Lineo Lesemane

13 October 2025

Londiwe was popularly known for her work on Moja Love and Showmax.

Londiwe Faith

TV personality, Londiwe Faith Nene. Picture: Instagram/@nenelondiwe

Actress and TV presenter Londiwe Faith Nene has passed away at the age of 35.

According to a family statement released on Monday, Nene died on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Londiwe Faith Nene.

As a family, we are deeply heartbroken by this loss and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate through this time of sorrow,” the statement read.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed. The family said further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

“Your understanding, compassion and prayers mean a great deal to us as we find strength and comfort in one another,” the family added.

Tributes pour in for Londiwe Nene

Nene was known for her work on Moja Love, including shows such as Bheka Sik’bambile, and as the presenter of the channel’s popular show uThando noXolo.

She also appeared in Showmax’s teen drama Youngins as Auntie Thuli.

Tributes continue to pour in for Nene on social media.

