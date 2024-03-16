LISTEN: Will Isuzu D-Max X-Rider bother Hilux and Ranger?

Toyota Hilux Raider X and Mahindra Pik-Up Karoo are this spruced up bakkie's main rivals.

Two years after the new Isuzu D-Max was rolled out in South Africa, the bakkie’s line-up has been expanded with the X-Rider moniker.

Based on the LS trim level, the X-Rider is offered in three derivates, all of which are double cabs. The 4×4 model is only offered with automatic transmission, with the 4×2 available in manual and auto.

In The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, Jaco van der Merwe, Mark Jones and Charl Bosch discuss the positioning of the bakkie. And how the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider stacks up against South Africa’s top two best-selling bakkies, the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

The X-Rider was first introduced to the local market in 2016 when the Isuzu D-Max was still known as the KB. Using the entry-level KB 250 Hi-Rider, the first X-Rider was spruced up on the in and outside.

Popular choice

Originally planned to be a limited-edition model, the X-Rider was so popular that Isuzu kept them coming. And the Japanese carmaker even added a few models down the line.

The X-Rider models introduced to the Isuzu D-Max line-up, for the first time, is based on the LS trim level. Compared to the LS’s pricing, the X-Rider comes at a R55 400 premium.

It is only offered with the 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 110 kW of power and 350 Nm of torque.

Isuzu D-Max X-Rider sees red

Exterior enhancement from the LS include LED headlights and fog lamps and a gloss black grille with a red Isuzu badge. Plus black door handles and mirror caps, black sports bar as well as blacked-out B-pillar.

Other features include 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with black centre caps and red Isuzu lettering. Plus grey roof rails, soft tonneau cover as well as X-Rider badges.

The red show continues inside, where X-Rider badges are scattered through the cabin.

The Isuzu D-Max X-Rider’s main rivals include the Toyota Hilux Raider X and the Mahindra Pik-Up Karoo. Then there is not a like-for-like for it in the Ford stable, with the XL Sport being discontinued.