LISTEN: Tank 300 fits in between Suzuki Jimny and Jeep Wrangler

This retro-styled off-road orientated SUV from GWM is set to take South African market by storm.

The GWM Tank 300 has created a fair bit of hype for itself. Picture: GWM

GWM last month finally officially introduced the highly anticipated Tank 300 to South Africa. And judged by how well this retro-styled off-roader has been received, it seems destined for instant success.

The Citizen Motoring‘s staff members discuss the Tank 300 in the latest episode of its Pitstop podcast. We look at what this SUV is all about and where it fits into the local market.

The car’s styling has been widely accepted as modelled on the Ford Bronco. But Charl Bosch is never one to miss the tiniest detail. He duly notes that a Soviet-era UAZ 469 military “jeep” is present in the styling too.

Either way, observers have been smitten ever since a Tank 300 tester arrived at our offices earlier this week. Clad in the very distinctive orange paintwork, the car has proved a hit where-ever we take it.

Tank 300 fills the gap

As far as out-and-out off-roaders go, the Tank fits in nicely between the Suzuki Jimny 5-Door and Jeep Wrangler. The Jimny 5-Door starts at only R429 900, but fitting a family of four and their luggage in this popular little SUV is a challenge.

Starting at R725 950, the Tank 300 offers a much more affordable alternative to the Wrangler Unlimited, which starts at just over R1 million.

Mark was hugely impressed with the car’s off-road performance during its recent launch drive. He says there are so many clever systems that it’s literally a case of pushing a button and letting the Tank 300 do the work for you.

Two powertrains offered

At this stage, only a hybrid version of the Tank 300 is available, with two petrol variants following shortly.

The two petrol derivatives, which will be offered in Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury trim, is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 162 kW of torque and 380 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The hybrid derivative is only offered in Super Luxury spec. It combines the petrol mill with a 78 kW/268 Nm electric motor and battery pack to deliver a total output of 255 kW/648 Nm. The powertrain is mated to nine-speed hydraulic automatic gearbox.

