Fight night at Loftus: An epic showdown of rugby, boxing and entertainment

With both teams bringing the heat, this boxing battle promises to deliver non-stop action and unforgettable moments.

Bulls vs Lions: The ring is set, the battle is on! Who will claim victory at Loftus? Picture: Supplied

Prepare for an unforgettable night at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday as the Bulls take on the Lions in a fierce Gauteng derby! The action starts on the rugby field and continues with explosive boxing in the ring!

The second instalment of the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship’s Gauteng derby brings boxing to the heart of one of rugby’s fierce rivalries.

The Bulls, sitting third on the log with 35 points, will look to hold onto their position, while the Lions, in 12th place, are desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

A win could see the Lions close the gap, as they trail the Scarlets in the eighth spot by just four points with a game in hand.

It’s crunch time – with four to five points on offer, every point counts for both teams.

Bulls vs Lions: Loftus set for heated boxing battle

Once the rugby is done, the action shifts to the boxing ring, where the best of Joburg and Pitori will go head-to-head. The full boxing card includes seven exhibition bouts:

🥊Luke Ackers vs Jaden Mraz;

🥊Frikkie van Jaarsveld vs Katleho Sauli;

🥊Pascal Alanga vs Thabo Agbenafa; and

🥊Gideon Visser vs Kyle Sham.

Then, the battle of the MCs will see Mack Rapapali from the Bulls take on Wesley Gabriels from the Lions. This will be followed by a thrilling matchup between Sebastian Rothman and Shadow Shabane.

However, the night’s biggest event will feature Bulls legend Lionel Mapoe in a three-round pound-for-pound showdown against his former Lions teammate Marnitz Boshoff!

Live musical entertainment will keep the spirits up throughout the night. The line-up includes Desmond and the Tutus, DJ Vin Deysel, Thabiso Khambule, and the Martin Bester Band.

The Loftus D-Market will also have a kiddie’s entertainment area to entertain the little ones, making it a fun-filled day for the entire family.

