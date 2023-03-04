SA tour turns sour for The Temptations Revue and Blue Notes amid clashes with local promoter

Hein Kaiser

A spat between The Temptations Revue, the Blue Notes and a local promoter has soured what should have been an eight-performance tour of South Africa.

Promoter Antoinette Cassim, of Beyond Dimensions Corporate Services, and the collective of musicians are at loggerheads. From not being paid for a performance through to promised accommodation not materialising and being ambushed into events along with multiple other alleged contractual breaches, the experience is leaving a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.

The Temptations Revue and the Blue Notes are not happy. Understandably so. The musicians, who’ve played before millions around the world, said they had never encountered anything like this before.

Presently, they are stranded at Boksburg’s Elizabeth Lodge, with a single Cape Town performance confirmed for next week, and with Durban and Carnival City shows done, there’s little to do but enjoy load shedding.

Temptations Revue vs promoter

Five of the promised events never materialised and hotel bills are being settled on a near daily basis by Cassim.

A few days ago, the musicians were about to be ejected from their rooms for outstanding balances, due by the promoter. Temptations Revue manager Gigi James said the group was unaware of this, until hotel management told them.

She said: “The manager came to my room and told me he wanted the account paid and we would not be allowed to leave the premises until it was settled.”

Cassim denied this, saying the hotel had been paid in full. But the hotel and James both confirmed that the bill was only paid, for board and meals, yesterday. For now – and until Tuesday – they have a roof over their heads. Both bands only leave South Africa on 14 March.

James said: “Never once did we imagine that this would happen or that we would be in this predicament at all, or be treated like this. This is not what the bands are used to.

“We’ve travelled the world. They have never experienced this or seen anything like this. And it’s hurtful to treat people like that.”

The Temptations Revue is one of a few offshoots from the original band, which changed line-ups frequently. Another incarnation of the band is presently on tour in the United States.

No payment

Adding insult to injury, James said that the Temptations Revue had also not been paid for their Carnival City performance yet and the Blue Notes have not been paid for the past two shows they starred in. James also alleged that Cassim used the bands to promote her business and hauled them into public appearances at schools, one in Daveyton.

James said: “We’re here to perform. We’re performers. And that’s what the contracts stated, that we were here for performances, not to promote Beyond (sic). But the shows fell through, so we’re stranded here.”

‘I thought everything was cool’

Cassim hit back, questioning why the Temptations Revue had a problem visiting disadvantaged communities. She said that was where their fans were rooted and a whole new generation of fans had embraced them.

Cassim said: “I cannot express the sadness I feel because to me, I meant well with all of this in the first place by bringing all of them to South Africa. I am still trying to do what I can. Why have I now become the enemy?”

She claimed that the bands had not approached her with their concerns.

She said: “Why couldn’t they call me and say, this is how we feel? What do you think about it? Instead, you just go behind my back and approach the media.

“Bringing international artists to South Africa is a big challenge. It’s a big responsibility. And I think I feel like the victim now, even though I thought everything was cool between us and yet it’s not.”

Cassim told Saturday Citizen she would pay what’s due to the artists but denied that she had been in breach of contract at any point.

She was also surprised at the purported promises of accommodation and the five shows that did not materialise. She said that she had only contracted the artists for three shows but assisted with the paperwork for the balance of the eight events on behalf of other promoters, who dropped the dates.

