‘He will continue working on Sizok’thola’ — Moja Love after Xolani Khumalo’s move into politics

Moja Love confirmed that Khumalo will remain the host of Sizok'thola after being named ActionSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate.

TV channel Moja Love will not stand in Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo’s way as he steps into politics after being announced as ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni.

“As you may know, everyone has a right to political affiliation and likewise, Mr Khumalo informed us he would like to exercise this right,” Moja Love’s spokesperson and media liaison, Nonzwakazi Cekete told The Citizen.

Ahead of next year’s local government elections, political party ActionSA surprised many over the weekend when it announced Khumalo as its mayoral candidate.

In its description of Khumalo, the party stated that the TV host-turned-politician is “a fearless, ethical leader who is ready to reclaim the city from criminals, provide basic services, and ensure growth and jobs”.

Xolani Khumalo was born and raised in Tembisa, and he knows what needs to change to make it work.



As Ekurhuleni’s mayor, he will fight each day to deliver dignity and basic services to residents. pic.twitter.com/xDuaaWNAfT Read more Can Mashaba’s party survive without joining forces? October 7, 2025

ALSO READ: ‘Crime fighting’ TV star Xolani Khumalo announced as ActionSA mayoral candidate

Khumalo to remain on Sizok’thola

Khumalo, who hails from Thembisa, rose to national fame through hosting the popular Moja Love TV show Sizok’thola.

“He will continue working on Sizok’thola,” Cekete said, confirming Khumalo’s stay on the show despite the move into politics.

The show is about combating the scourge of drug use in the community by raiding the homes of those who sell the drugs.

“Moja Love has always been in the forefront of reality television and shows such as Sizok’thola are a reflection of the realities of an inefficient justice system that protects syndicates and politicians,” Cekete said.

“Despite numerous requests for collaboration that often have fallen on deaf ears in law enforcement organisations, the channel continues to combat crime and showcase the harsh realities of crime and injustices.”

Through it, Khumalo has been seen as a darling by many societies across the country.

ALSO READ: Moja Love didn’t want to ‘throw Xolani Khumalo under the bus’ as ‘Sizok’thola’ host returns

Khumalo’s temporary time away from Sizok’thola

Earlier this year, murder charges against Khumalo were temporarily dropped pending an investigation. During the course of the case, he was away from the show.

After the charges above were dropped, the channel reinstated him.

“His return will continue to strengthen the channel’s commitment in raising awareness on the plight of drugs and its impact in communities, in collaboration with law enforcement,” Moja Love’s Head of Channel, Livhuwani Dagada said at the time.

Khumalo said that time away from the show allowed him to reflect.

“I am grateful to be back at Moja Love, a place that is home to me. I have had an opportunity to reflect and I look forward to reconnecting with the amazing viewers and showcase my talent to Mzansi,” he said.

NOW READ: Ngizwe Mchunu remains resolute after being denied entry at Kwa Mai Mai