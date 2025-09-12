Entertainment

From Basha Uhuru to vinyl markets: Here’s what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

By Lineo Lesemane

12 September 2025

Johannesburg is buzzing with culture, music, and heritage events this weekend.

Basha Uhuru

What’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend. Picture: Instagram/@bashauhuru

Johannesburg will host a range of cultural and entertainment events this weekend, from major music festivals to heritage tours.

Among them are the Basha Uhuru Festival, the Victoria Yards Vinyl & Vintage Market, and the Corona Sunsets Festival.

From big music festivals to vintage markets, here’s what you can look forward to.

Basha Uhuru – Sounds of Freedom

The 13th edition of the Basha Uhuru music festival takes place on Saturday, 13 September.

This year’s theme is Celebrating the Legacy of Creative Expression. Performers include Khuli Chana, Lamiez Holworthy, Pabi Cooper, Admiral and Jahseed.

The festival will also feature a fashion show, presented by actress Sophie Ndaba. Tickets are priced from R350.

HAIR-itage at Mall of Africa

The Mall of Africa, in partnership with Creme of Nature, will host HAIR-itage, an event centred on identity and culture through hair.

The programme includes a masterclass on Saturday, 13 September, and a panel discussion on heritage and hair on Saturday, 20 September.

Victoria Yards Vinyl & Vintage Market

Victoria Yards in Lorentzville will hold its Vinyl & Vintage Market on Sunday, 14 September, from 11am to 8pm.

The market will feature record dealers, thrift stalls, DJs playing vinyl, and family-oriented activities. Entry is free.

Corona Sunsets Festival

The Corona Sunsets Festival returns to Casalinga in Muldersdrift on Saturday, 13 September. The line-up includes Jeremy Loops, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Oscar Mbo, Major League DJz and 340ml.

The event, which is sold out, will also feature art installations and workshops.

Heritage Weekend Tour – Northwards

As part of Heritage Weekend, a guided tour of Northwards in Parktown will take place on Sunday, 14 September, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Built for John and Jose Dale Lace, the historic mansion is known for its links to Johannesburg’s early social history.

Tickets start at R160. Tours depart from Holy Family College, where a book and map sale, as well as food stalls, will also be available.

'We're finally getting recognition': Xolani Guitars on his nomination at Yvonne Chaka Chaka's awards

events Johannesburg music

