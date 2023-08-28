‘Idols SA’ gents battle it out for top 10

It's a competition for a spot in the top 10, as both the women and men have shown they deserve the support of the public's votes.

In the second live show of Idols SA season 19, the top 12 guys competed to be in the final top 10.

Like the girls did last week, the guys sang duets with past winners and finalists of Idols SA.

Next week, they will announce the top 10 – 5 guys and 5 girls. People will choose them by voting.

Thando and Karabo’s live performance. Picture: Supplied

Thando’s duet and solo performances

Thando was the first one on the Mosaïek Teatro stage. He performed with Karabo, the winner of season 11, and sang his song called Khakhati. Thando also sang Kaylow’s Noma by himself.

JR Bogopa and Somizi Mhlongo remarked it was a good way to start the show with the latter expressing “You are one of the best vocalists in this competition”.

Faith and Yanga’s live performance. Picture: Supplied

Faith’s duet and solo performances

Following that, it was Faith’s turn. He performed a duet with Yanga, the winner of season 14, singing So Will I by Hillsong.

For his individual performance, Faith sang Tjontjobina by Bhudaza, drawing praise from all the judges.

Thembi stated: “Take me to church right now, You could sing on the other side of the room, and I’ll know it’s you. You have your own unique voice”.

Nkosi’s duet and solo performances

Reaching the midpoint of the show, Nkosi took the stage. He joined forces with Musa, the winner of season 9, to perform his song Wozala. Afterwards, Nkosi performed solo with Nathi’s Imimoya.

JR commented: “I can’t fault this performance, both songs were clinically executed”.

Somizi concurred, stating: “Even if you don’t win, I will invest my last cent to record you”.

Envic and Paxton’s live performance. Picture: Supplied

Envic’s duet and solo performances

Then came Envic, who teamed up with Paxton, the winner of season 13, to perform her song Battleground.

He performed alone with James Brown’s A Man’s World and received a standing ovation from both the audience and the judges.

Somizi commented: “You are show business!”.

Prior to Somizi, Thembi mentioned: “I’m going to have a heart attack! I love how comfortable you are about everything. You are at home, and it shows”.

ALSO READ: Lemogang Tsipa spills on spiritual awakenings while shooting ‘Shaka iLembe’

Sipho and Lloyiso’s live performance. Picture: Supplied

Sipho’s duet and solo performances

Sipho then took to the stage.

He performed alongside Lloyiso, singing the season 15 winner’s popular song Seasons. For his individual performance, Sipho chose Don’t Judge Me by Chris Brown.

The judges recommended Sipho embrace his “distinctiveness,” and JR was notably impressed by both of his performances saying: “I do believe you’ve got what it takes, I thoroughly enjoyed myself”.

Thando and Mmatema’s live performance. Picture: Supplied

Thabo’s solo duet and solo performance

Concluding the show was Thabo, who joined forces with Mmatema, the winner of season 11, to perform her song My Time Is Now.

For his individual performance, Thabo chose to sing Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered, a rendition that earned him a standing ovation from both the judges and the audience.

Somizi closed the show by stating: “Signed, sealed, delivered, it’s yours. You deserve a ‘whoo-shem!”.

Idols SA winner prizes

The person who wins Idols SA season 19 will get a special music contract from JR’s Feel Good Music, a brand-new Toyota Vitz car from Toyota, and shopping vouchers along with their outfits from Truworths. One lucky viewer might win a Toyota Vitz car too.

Even though the judges gave their opinions, it’s the people watching who will decide who gets into the top 10. As Mmatema wisely said to the contestants: “Do your best and let the voters handle the rest.”

You can watch Idols SA every Saturday at 6:00 PM on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), and later on Mzansi Wethu at 7:30 PM. If you miss it, you can catch up on the performances using DStv Stream.

NOW READ: Drum roll please… Meet the first Masked Singer SA winner