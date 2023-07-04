Kabza De Small shows why he is the king of amapiano

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

While most in the creative industry will rightfully moan about not getting enough gigs in their calendar, Kabza De Small doesn’t have such problems.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, shared his weekend gig guide on Friday, confirming his 27 performances from Thursday until Monday. This is the type of itinerary some of Mzansi’s biggest artists would have for the entire festive season.

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa commented on the post which showed the gig guide with a quip.

“The only artist who has the right to say ‘I make in a weekend what your boyfriend makes in a year’,” said the soccer player. While media personality Somizi Mhlongo jokingly asked for the DJ to buy him airtime.

The itinerary

The busy schedule began on Thursday night when Kabza played a set at champagne and cigar lounge Rich. Things got a little busier on Friday night with five gigs lined-up for the night.

One of these was the Disoufeng Pre Party and an appearance at Envy Nightclub. The diminutive DJ and music producer also had a set at the swanky Cuba Lounge.

Kabza’s itinerary this past weekend. Picture: kabelomotha_/Instagram.

Saturday was double the number he had on Friday. He played at some of the most exclusive marquees at the Durban July, including the Platinum Belt marquee and the Premium Lifestyle marquee.

One of his biggest performances on Sunday was at Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest. This was the festival’s first time being hosted in Durban where a long list of artists performed including A-Reece, Okmalumkoolkat among others.

Kabza’s team never responded to questions The Citizen sent to them by the time of publication.

How much it costs to book Kabza?

Kabza released his debut album Avenue Sounds in 2016 and in less than a decade, he has built a solid reputation as the go-to guy for the amapiano sound. It also doesn’t hurt to have an equally capable partner in DJ Maphorisa, who together have defined today’s sound of Mzansi in their collaborative projects.

With Amapiano being the most in-demand sound not only in South Africa, but the whole world, this inevitably makes Kabza one of the reigning kings in the up-tempo music loved by the young and old.

Publication ZAlebs once reported that Kabza can charge as much as R200 000 for indoor events and R300 000 for outdoor events, exclusive of transport, accommodation, and security. Added to this is the revenue amassed from his music being streamed by millions.

Together with Maphorisa and rapper K.O, Kabza is one of the biggest streamed artists on Spotify. He has over 1.4 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform alone.

