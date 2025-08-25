Mi Casa cancels Women’s Day festival performance amid J’Something’s illness

The annual Tribute to Women festival took place this past Sunday in Johannesburg.

Popular house music trio Mi Casa pulled out of the Tribute to Women festival after lead singer J’Something fell ill.

The annual Women’s Day celebration took place on Sunday, 24 August, at Marks Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg.

In a statement released on the day, the group’s management expressed regret over the cancellation.

“It is with great regret that we announce Mi Casa will not be performing at the Tribute to Women festival today due to unforeseen health circumstances,” the statement read.

J’Something, whose real name is João da Fonseca, said he was heartbroken to miss the show.

“I wish I could be there, but unfortunately I have fallen ill, I was so looking forward to celebrating and paying tribute to all of you.

“I am sending all my love and light and hope that it’s a day filled with joy and celebration of the gift you are to this world and I hope life gives us another opportunity to be together so I can share all my love with you,” he said.

The group apologised to fans and organisers for the disappointment and thanked supporters for their understanding.

“We are grateful for your continued support and understanding, and we look forward to being back on stage soon,” they added.

Tribute to Women festival: An all-star line-up

The daytime, family-friendly, picnic-style event featured top Mzansi artists, including Makhadzi, Thandiswa Mazwai, Simmy, Lloyiso, Ami Faku, Miya and The Soil.

The event also brought international star power with a performance from award-winning UK singer Keisha White.

The Weakness in Me hitmaker shared on Instagram that this was her first show in South Africa.

