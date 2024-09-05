Motsweding FM duo Seipati and Onalenna mend broken hearts on-air with ‘Tsa Dikamano’

Tsa Dikamano airs on Mondays and Thursdays from 1am.

Motsweding FM hosts Seipati Mlota and Onalenna Kotane have become key figures in helping South Africans mend broken relationships.

Through their late-night show Tsa Dikamano, airing on Mondays and Thursdays from 1am to 02.15am, they provide a platform for listeners to share their struggles and seek advice.

Seipati and Onalenna say they offer comfort, hope, and practical solutions to relationship issues, while also bringing in professional advisors to tackle more sensitive cases.

From touching confessions to professional advice

Speaking to The Citizen, Onalenna emphasised the importance of creating a welcoming environment on the show.

“We make sure to provide anonymity for listeners who want it, and for those brave enough, we give them a space to speak without prejudice.”

“For deep, complex stories, we invite social advisors to offer their expertise, ensuring the show maintains a safe and supportive atmosphere.”

She said that since the show premiered, they have heard a variety of heartbreaking and shocking stories.

One particularly striking story involved a mother and son who, after a night of drinking, unknowingly slept together, resulting in the mother becoming pregnant.

“The son was burdened with the secret. He was depressed, unsure how to tell his father that the family’s second-born child was actually his own son.

“He also understood that the community could never comprehend such a situation, as these cases are extremely rare,” Onalenna added.

Seipati said that preparing for episodes covering such delicate topics requires careful research.

“We treat each episode as a learning opportunity for both the listeners and ourselves. We ensure the content is well-researched, and we involve professionals where necessary to provide diverse perspectives. Our goal is to create a show that is both educational and relatable.”

Despite the challenges of the late-night time slot, the duo manage to keep the energy of the show high.

Seipati said she believes that late-night radio provides a unique opportunity for relaxed, in-depth conversations.

“It’s a time when listeners feel more comfortable sharing openly. Creating a space for pre-show topics attracts listeners, making them eager to tune in, and this has helped build strong engagement.”

Seipati: ‘I believe I’m called to mend broken hearts’

Onalenna said her extensive experience in the radio industry has helped her juggle a variety of topics more effectively.

“Being a radio presenter is like being a leader for the millions of people listening. You touch lives in ways you might not even realise. The key is to remain honest, bring a little humour, and always make listeners feel comfortable.”

As for Seipati, her transition from Twitter Spaces, where she co-hosted the popular #Umjolowithazola, to mainstream radio has been a rewarding journey.

“I believe I’m called to mend broken hearts. While social media provided a platform to help many people, radio has given me the opportunity to reach an even wider audience.”

