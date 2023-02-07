SA trio wins Grammy for ‘everyone back home’

Hein Kaiser

It was a night of a thousands stars but for South Africa, the 65th Grammy Awards yesterday morning was an evening of triumph. Trio Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode took home the gold for their collaborative track, Bayethe, in the category Best Global Music Performance.

Kellerman is no stranger to international accolades and already has four Grammys on his mantelpiece. Last year, Black Coffee flew the flag when he walked off with a Grammy for Best Dance and Electronic Music Album.

Bantwini and Zikode made their debut on the same night that Beyonce set a record as the most awarded artist of all time.

Bantwini said a gathering at the South African Music Awards (Samas) previously saw the threesome imagine winning a Grammy. Little did they know, at the time, that the vision would become reality a couple of months later.

He said: “I think the beautiful story is we met with Wouter chatting about this at the South African Music Awards. So we met at the awards in South Africa talking about this particular moment, and it today we’re at the Grammys. Come on!”

Kellerman has earned seven Samas and Bantwini received several accolades over the past few months. He recently won two Samas for highest airplay and best collaboration, he was celebrated with a GQ Award for Musician of the Year last year and he received a South African Social Media Award for Most Popular Song on South African Social Media.

SA music has been a constant at the Grammy Awards for just over three decades with Bantwini and Zikode joining a small but powerhouse collective of legends, all who have triumphed at one of the toughest awards in the world.

Dreams are valid

To earn a Grammy, you cannot just be good, you must be exceptional at your craft. Miriam Makeba. Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Johnny Clegg count among the artists that now keep Kellerman, Bantwini and Zikode company.

“This award is not just for us, it’s for everyone back home. This moment is testament to the fact that our dreams are valid and we can accomplish anything we set our minds on,” Bantwini said in a statement.

Bantwini believes winning an award of such stature shows young South Africans that almost anything is possible – and achievable.

“I want every young kid in the ghetto in South Africa to dream big and believe that we deserve to be recognised on the biggest stages in the world,” he said.

“Thank you to my team at IMG Africa, my collaborators Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, and everyone who’s been supporting us along this journey.”

Grammy win a ‘special moment’

Sibo Mhlungu, who manages Bantwini and has partnered with him in the music business, said: “This is an incredibly special moment for us. When Zakes and I started this company a year and a half ago, our goal was always to compete on the world stage.

“This moment didn’t come by chance. We prepared for it, and we spoke it into existence. A big congratulations is due to my team and everyone involved in this project. “We’re definitely celebrating this one all year.”