‘I wanted to bring even more’: Sjava gives fans what they want with new EP

To his loyal fans, Sjava is more than a musician. He is a storyteller, a custodian of heritage and a voice for those who find themselves in his lyrics.

Mzansi’s favourite Zulu crooner, Jabulani Hadebe, better known as Sjava, is back with a new EP, Inkanyezi 2.0 Live, a project that not only extends the magic of his live shows but also reflects his cultural roots and personal journey.

Fans have been asking for the live recordings that are often played as short inserts on social media platforms.

Recorded at the Joburg Theatre, the EP carries the spirit of tradition, resilience and connection.

With the release of Inkanyezi 2.0 Live this week, the award-winning artist once again proves why he holds such a special place in the hearts of Mzansi.

The EP was born during two unforgettable nights at the Joburg Theatre in August 2025. For Sjava, these performances were not just about music but about connecting with his audience.

Fans became part of the story, their voices echoing back to him, creating a living soundscape that has now been preserved in this recording.

“The first Inkanyezi was a glimpse of what performing live means to me. This time, I wanted to bring even more: more emotion and more of that powerful connection we feel when we experience the music together, live and in the moment,” he shares.

The title Inkanyezi, meaning “a star” in isiZulu, is more than poetic. For him, it represents light, guidance, and hope, values rooted in African tradition.

Through his music, he has consistently woven together themes of love, faith and resilience, drawing from the cultural richness of KwaZulu-Natal, where he was born and raised.

His artistry has always been about blending modern sound with heritage.

Inkanyezi 2.0 Live carries five new tracks, each a testament to his ability to bridge generations through music. Collaborating with legendary Maskandi artist Shwi, Sjava taps into the depth of Zulu musical storytelling.

Their collaboration, first seen on Ithuna from his platinum-selling Isibuko, once again highlights the importance of honouring the old while embracing the new. The project also features Zadok, an acclaimed producer and instrumentalist who pushes the boundaries of South Africa’s sonic landscape.

From humble beginnings to becoming one of the most recognisable names in African music, he has remained grounded, often crediting his community and Zulu culture as the source of his strength.

With its blend of spiritual depth, cultural pride and raw live energy, the EP is a treat for his die-hard fans.