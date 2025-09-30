Tebogo G Mashego says ‘please forgive me’ to fans only after online outbursts

Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo G Mashego apologised, but only to his fans, after a week of social media outbursts.

After a week of his outlandish videos that trended on social media, Biri Marung hit maker Tebogo G Mashego apologised, but only to his fans.

“Please forgive me for misbehaving, for all the things that happened in Nigeria. I’m talking to my fans only,” Mashego said in a video, spotting a bald head, after removing his dyed hair.

“Let’s pray. Thank you to everyone who’s had me in their prayers. You can see I’m alive. New everything, including the hair,” he said.

ALSO READ: Amapiano star has not been arrested, says JCPS

A week of social media outbursts

About two weeks ago, Mashego went live on Instagram, claiming he was stuck in Nigeria after travelling there for a gig.

In his social media meltdown, where he cried, Mashego swore at Sony Music and DJ Maphorisa.

The 23-year-old also pleaded for help to get a flight ticket to return home.

“I came here with people, and when we got here, they started changing. I asked them to buy me a ticket so I could return home. Now they say there’s no way I can go because they signed a contract,” Mashego said.

Fellow musician DJ Karri stepped in, confirming on his platforms that he had secured a ticket for Mashego’s return flight.

On the live videos, Mashego also alleged that the Scorpion Kings, Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, owed him millions in unpaid royalties for the hit song Biri Marung.

After returning to the country, a confident Mashego made more claims about a number of artists and their lives, including Scotts Maphuma, whom he alleged was not a South African citizen.

ALSO READ: Mixed reactions as Young Stunna defends DJ Maphorisa after Tebogo Mashego’s social media outburst

Mashego taken in by police

A few days following his return and his continued outbursts on social media, Mashego reportedly behaved strangely and acted violently, assaulting people for no clear reason, which led to police taking him in.

Government’s Justice, Crime, Prevention and Security (JCPS) confirmed that the artist wasn’t arrested but was taken in as a precautionary measure to protect the public and himself.

“Laudium Saps members were summoned to the scene and, in the interest of public safety, had to forcefully remove him from the community as he was visibly resisting,” the statement read.

NOW READ: TK Nciza takes the legal route after being accused of being the cause of Zahara’s death