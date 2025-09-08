‘Intimidating and exciting’: Terence Bridgett on starring in Pieter-Dirk Uys’ 80th birthday tribute show

The event will take place at the Arena, Artscape in Cape Town this week.

Actor Terence Bridgett is set to lead a special tribute to legendary playwright and satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys.

The production, titled No Space on Long Street, marks Uys’ 80th birthday and celebrates his contribution to South African theatre.

It will take place at the Arena, Artscape in Cape Town, from 10 September until 13 September.

Born in Cape Town in 1945, Uys is a performer, author, satirist and activist. He rose to prominence during apartheid with fearless political commentary. His best-known creation, Evita Bezuidenhout, mocked the absurdities of the era and became a cultural icon in post-apartheid South Africa.

Terence Bridgett: ‘Pieter is a national icon’

Bridgett, who flew down to Cape Town from Johannesburg for rehearsals last month, told The Citizen that he was looking forward to honouring the legend.

“Pieter is a national icon. He is a satirist and playwright. This year is his 80th birthday, and the government and Artscape are celebrating him with a tribute called No Space on Long Street. It’s one of his one-man shows, which I am part of.”

The 50-year-old performer added that taking on the role is both exciting and intimidating.

“It is intimidating, nerve-wracking, exciting and a deep honour to celebrate a national treasure and a personal icon that he is,” he said.

Beyond theatre

Bridgett is no stranger to audiences. The Cape Town-born actor made his television debut in Hotnotsgode before landing the role of Chico Booysens in Isidingo, which earned him an Avanti Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2001.

He has since appeared in local dramas such as Zero Tolerance, Snitch, and The Lab, as well as international co-productions like Rough and Jozi H.

“I’m theatre-trained, but TV has become my main medium,” Bridgett said.

“The media dubbed me Mzansi’s ‘soap slut’ because I’ve worked my way through nearly all the soap operas. But I still return to the theatre whenever I can.”

His talents extend beyond acting, as he also contributes heavily behind the scenes.

“I have covered maybe just about all the toolboxes. I write, I teach, I direct and I produce,” he said.

In 2012, he co-founded the production company Fanagalo Films with long-time friend Paul du Toit. Together, they created the travel series Rough or Smooth, filmed in two languages for South African television.

