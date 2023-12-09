The Inaugural Vuka Arts Free State is set to wrap on Sunday

Stars like Somizi and Khotso Nkhatho are part of the panelists

The Inaugural Vuka Arts summit, which kicked off on Friday, 8 October, in Welkom, Free State, will wrap up this Sunday.

Vuka Arts Free State is a pioneering organization dedicated to empowering and uplifting artists across the Free State region.

The three-day creatives summit aims to showcase talent from across its five regions of the Free State: Thabo Mofutsanyana, Lejweleputswa, Fezile Dabi, Mangaung, and Xhariep.

The aim is to foster creativity, development skills and more

Vuka Arts Free State’s Executive Director, Vusani Sihlangu, said they are excited to bring together art enthusiasts.

He added: “We are thrilled to bring together the best and brightest from across the Free State for this momentous occasion.

“Creatives Summit will serve as a platform for artists to shine, collaborate, and inspire one another, ultimately elevating the arts scene in our region to new heights. The arts are the cornerstone of society and the economy of the country so must be given a chance to shine and prosper.”

Sihlangu said the summit features diverse activities, including workshops, panel discussions, performances, and networking opportunities, all designed to foster creativity, skill development, and meaningful connections among participants.

“The chosen representatives are the epitome of talent and dedication within their respective artistic categories and are chosen through a rigorous selection process based on merit,” he said.

Yesterday, creatives like Rasta the Artist, the legendary Mopheme actor Khotso Nkhatho, and Somizi Mhlongo were part of the panelists discussing visual arts, TV, and film in the creative space.

Other big role players in the creative space like the former Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi, Percy Vilakazi, a scriptwriter in popular shows like The River, film director Krijay Govender, and the music executive at Universal Music are also part of the panelists for this highly anticipated event.

