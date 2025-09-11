Tinarie van Wyk-Loots and Diaan Lawrenson to lead new kykNET drama series

Appels en Tee, led by Van Wyk-Loots and Lawrenson, will debut at the 25th Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees.

A new drama series starring two loved Afrikaans actresses, Tinarie van Wyk-Loots and Diaan Lawrenson, will make its TV debut on kykNET next month, but will first be seen at the 25th Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees.

Van Wyk-Loots on Niggies

Van Wyk-Loots, whom most South Africans came to love as Natasha on e.tv’s Backstage, was recently part of kykNET’s drama series Niggies where she plays the role of a mother mourning the death of her daughter, Issie Fourie.

Grief consumes Van Wyk-Loots’ character on the show, holding onto anger, guilt, and pain, unable to forgive.

Niggies explored the real-life story of the 1966 kidnapping and murder of Issie and Petro Nel in the quiet town of Odendaalsrus.

Lawrenson, the AFDA CEO

In December last year, Lawrenson spoke to The Citizen a few weeks before taking up her role as the CEO of film school, AFDA, in January of this year.

Lawrenson, an alumna of AFDA, shared that her experience as a former student has given her a profound understanding of AFDA’s business goals and its commitment to student education.

“I have witnessed first-hand the remarkable success stories of our alumni and remain deeply invested in and inspired by their achievements,” she shared.

Lawrenson portrayed the adored character of Paula van der Leque on 7de Laan and said leaving the show in 2016 was a challenging decision, but “it marked a necessary step towards personal growth and a re-prioritisation of my family life”.

25th Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees

The Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees is one of the biggest arts festivals held annually in Stellenbosch, celebrating culture and diversity through a wide array of events, including theatre, music, literature, dance, art, and film.

The 25th edition’s programme is extensive, with approximately 400 items across 12 genres. The drama series Appels en Tee, led by Van Wyk-Loots and Lawrenson, will debut at the festival.

There are eight theatre debuts, including the much-anticipated return of Breyten Breytenbach’s Boklied, directed by Marthinus Basson, as well as Athol Fugard’s Boesman en Lena.

