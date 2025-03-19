Recipes

Recipe of the day: Chicken teriyaki bowl

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

19 Mar 2025

11:50 am

A dish that's both nutritious and satisfying.

Chicken teriyaki bowl

Chicken teriyaki bowl. Picture: Supplied

If you’re craving a delicious and satisfying meal, this chicken teriyaki bowl is the perfect choice.

This dish combines tender chicken, crispy broccoli, and sweet teriyaki sauce on a bed of brown rice.

Chicken teriyaki bowl

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • 4 tablespoons water divided
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 fresh ginger 1-inch knob, grated
  • 3 garlic cloves grated
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha
  • 1 head broccoli cut into florets
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast cut into 1-inch cubes
  • Brown rice for serving
  • Scallions thinly sliced, for serving
  • Toasted sesame seeds for serving

Equipment

  • Balloon Whisk
  • Garlic Press
  • Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
  • Mixing Bowl Set
  • Digital Thermometer

Method

  1. Make the sauce. In a medium bowl, whisk soy sauce, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons water, vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, and sriracha.
  2. Add broccoli to a medium, microwave-safe bowl and add the remaining water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high until lightly steamed, 2 minutes. Carefully remove plastic.
  3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until browned on all sides and cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F, tossing frequently, 7–8 minutes total.
  4. Add sauce and cook until reduced and thickened, 2 minutes.
  5. Divide rice between four bowls, then divide chicken and broccoli between bowls. Top with scallions and sesame seeds, and serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

Notes

Storage: Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. It’s best to store the chicken and rice separately to reheat.

