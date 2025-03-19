Recipe of the day: Chicken teriyaki bowl

A dish that's both nutritious and satisfying.

If you’re craving a delicious and satisfying meal, this chicken teriyaki bowl is the perfect choice.

This dish combines tender chicken, crispy broccoli, and sweet teriyaki sauce on a bed of brown rice.

Chicken teriyaki bowl

Ingredients

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

4 tablespoons water divided

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 fresh ginger 1-inch knob, grated

3 garlic cloves grated

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon Sriracha

1 head broccoli cut into florets

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast cut into 1-inch cubes

Brown rice for serving

Scallions thinly sliced, for serving

Toasted sesame seeds for serving

Equipment

Balloon Whisk

Garlic Press

Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

Mixing Bowl Set

Digital Thermometer

Method

Make the sauce. In a medium bowl, whisk soy sauce, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons water, vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, and sriracha. Add broccoli to a medium, microwave-safe bowl and add the remaining water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high until lightly steamed, 2 minutes. Carefully remove plastic. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until browned on all sides and cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F, tossing frequently, 7–8 minutes total. Add sauce and cook until reduced and thickened, 2 minutes. Divide rice between four bowls, then divide chicken and broccoli between bowls. Top with scallions and sesame seeds, and serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

