Recipe of the day: Chicken teriyaki bowl

A dish that's both nutritious and satisfying.
Chicken teriyaki bowl. Picture: Supplied
If you’re craving a delicious and satisfying meal, this chicken teriyaki bowl is the perfect choice.
This dish combines tender chicken, crispy broccoli, and sweet teriyaki sauce on a bed of brown rice.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies
Chicken teriyaki bowl
Ingredients
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons water divided
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 fresh ginger 1-inch knob, grated
- 3 garlic cloves grated
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha
- 1 head broccoli cut into florets
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast cut into 1-inch cubes
- Brown rice for serving
- Scallions thinly sliced, for serving
- Toasted sesame seeds for serving
Equipment
- Balloon Whisk
- Garlic Press
- Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
- Mixing Bowl Set
- Digital Thermometer
Method
- Make the sauce. In a medium bowl, whisk soy sauce, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons water, vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, and sriracha.
- Add broccoli to a medium, microwave-safe bowl and add the remaining water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high until lightly steamed, 2 minutes. Carefully remove plastic.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until browned on all sides and cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F, tossing frequently, 7–8 minutes total.
- Add sauce and cook until reduced and thickened, 2 minutes.
- Divide rice between four bowls, then divide chicken and broccoli between bowls. Top with scallions and sesame seeds, and serve immediately.
*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permissionPrint
Chicken teriyaki bowl
Ingredients
-
- ¼ cup soy sauce
-
- 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
-
- 4 tablespoons water divided
-
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
-
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
-
- 1 fresh ginger 1-inch knob, grated
-
- 3 garlic cloves grated
-
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
-
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha
-
- 1 head broccoli cut into florets
-
- 2 tablespoons water
-
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
-
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast cut into 1-inch cubes
-
- Brown rice for serving
-
- Scallions thinly sliced, for serving
-
- Toasted sesame seeds for serving
Equipment
-
- Balloon Whisk
-
- Garlic Press
-
- Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
-
- Mixing Bowl Set
-
- Digital Thermometer
Instructions
- Make the sauce. In a medium bowl, whisk soy sauce, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons water, vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, and sriracha.
- Add broccoli to a medium, microwave-safe bowl and add the remaining water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high until lightly steamed, 2 minutes. Carefully remove plastic.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until browned on all sides and cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F, tossing frequently, 7–8 minutes total.
- Add sauce and cook until reduced and thickened, 2 minutes.
- Divide rice between four bowls, then divide chicken and broccoli between bowls. Top with scallions and sesame seeds, and serve immediately.
Notes
Storage: Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. It’s best to store the chicken and rice separately to reheat.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Ostrich fillet kebabs with nectarine and rosemary
Download our app