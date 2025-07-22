‘End of an era’: Shalate Sekhabi exits House of Zwide

Sekhabi joined the series at its inception in 2021, playing the role of Shoki.

Shalate Sekhabi has announced her departure from the popular drama series House of Zwide after four years on the show.

Sekhabi joined the series at its inception in 2021, playing the role of Shoki.

Announcing her exit on Instagram, she said playing the character had changed her life in ways she never imagined.

“It’s because of this character that I’ve become a household name and got my start in this industry.

“This is very bittersweet for me because I will miss playing Shoki. I played her for four years, and most of you know me as her,” she added.

Sekhabi also thanked the show’s producers, Bomb Productions, broadcaster e.tv, and fans for their support.

“This is truly the end of an era, but all chapters have to end at some point. I look forward to my future endeavours and sharing more work with all of you.”

A rising star from Mafikeng

Born in Mafikeng, North West, Sekhabi graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2023 with a degree in film and television, later earning an Honours degree.

While she started taking acting classes at eight years old, her career launched when she was 13, after shooting her first film.

She has since appeared in several local productions, including The River, Rhythm City, A Cup of Sugar and Klevish.

Sekhabi currently stars in the Netflix series Go! playing the character Nthabi.

