WATCH: Dancing queens Somizi and Real Housewives Christall Kay show off their power dance moves

Weekend breakfast turned into a viral moment as Somizi Mhlongo and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay danced up a storm live on air.

The duo brought serious star power, Amapiano energy, and choreographed flair to the “Sounds Good” show. Consequently, fans can’t stop talking about it.

Christall posted, ” You know I am always the dancing queen 👸 🕺👯💃Thanks @somizi and @metrofmsa for the awesome jive!!

It was a weekend to remember on Metro FM’s #Sounds Good Breakfast Show. Celebrity choreographer and radio host Somizi Mhlongo invited Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay into the studio. He brought out her inner dancing queen.

ABBA moves

In true Somizi style, the moment wasn’t just an interview; it became a full-blown performance.

The award-winning entertainer, choreographer to the stars, and reality TV icon whipped up a short and sassy routine. The routine was set to “Dancing Queen” by iconic European group ABBA.

The track brought big nostalgic vibes, and the duo delivered with flair.

On-air performance

Somizi and Christall performed the routine live on-air. Co-hosts Andile Ncube, Zola Mhlongo, and Keorapetse Hlope joined in, turning the studio into a spontaneous dance floor.

Listeners loved every second, and social media lit up with clips of the impromptu performance.

Christall, who’s made headlines for her bold dance moves and glam fashion on Ultimate Girls Trip, didn’t hold back. In Jamaica, they called her Britney Spears while she trended on TikTok.

This little jig proved she can still bring it on the dance floor.

Dancing with the best

But getting to dance with Somizi? That’s next level.

With a resume that includes choreographing for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, Idols SA, and countless stage productions, Somizi is a master at bringing the heat. “Yass girl !” he joked as Christall, who later wore a tiara, nailed the routine.

The chemistry, the moves, and the music made for a showstopping Metro FM moment. It served as a reminder that live radio is still where the magic happens.