Bring back Mrs. Mops! Viewers demand return of ‘Mommy Club’ fan favourite

Viewers of 'The Mommy Club' are calling for the return of Mrs. Mops, saying this season lacks class and is full of bullying.

The third season of Showmax’s The Mommy Club is in full swing, but fans are far from thrilled. Social media is buzzing with complaints about the new cast, with viewers claiming the show has lost its charm.

Many are now calling for the return of Mpumi Mophatlane (Mrs. Mops ), Ratile, and other past cast members, arguing that the latest season lacks the class and sophistication that made the first one a hit.

There’s also been a call to stop the bullying that was seen in the latest episode.

‘Mommy Club’: Drama over dinner… and a jacuzzi

The latest episode delivered no shortage of drama.

Real estate mogul Noksie was in a heated argument with new cast member Pheladi, and what started as a casual dinner discussion quickly escalated.

The confrontation continued into a jacuzzi scene before erupting into yet another dinner table shouting match.

As tensions flared, Noksie repeatedly claimed she was being bullied and eventually left the table. She was followed by Mrs. P, who offered comfort, and Mrs. Sande, who later took to social media to denounce bullying.

Meanwhile, original cast member Happy Simelane, aka Her Majesty, appeared to play both sides, offering support while seemingly staying neutral.

Tebogo Mbau of The Kreatives Agency then released a statement on behalf of Happy Simelane, saying that she does not condone bullying and understands the importance of handling disagreements with grace and maturity.

With all this chaos, viewers have questioned whether the show is moving in the right direction. The overall sentiment? Bring back the OGs!

Fans have spoken

Social media has been flooded with calls for the return of fan favourites, particularly the ever-glamorous Mrs. Mops.

Here are some of the viewers’ feelings:

“Mrs. Mops, Ratile, and Ms. Manche brought class to this show. The new cast members? Yooh, get them off my screen!” – @SweetMelanin

“Nunurai, Ratile, and Mrs. Mops, we are sorry! Please come back, this season is HORRIBLE.” – @Hunadi

“Now we know you guys were carrying the show.” – @Hunadi

“Yoh Aowa, Mrs. Mops le bo Ratile need to come back!” – @Mongoloza

Mrs. Mops: Reality star facing real-life challenges

While fans desperately want Mrs. Mops back, she has been dealing with personal matters behind the scenes.

Reports surfaced that her and her husband’s Waterkloof mansion was put up for auction, again.

The five-bedroom, two-storey property first went under the hammer in 2023 due to an outstanding R9 million bond with Nedbank.

However, the latest scheduled auction was suddenly halted.

Though the auctioneers did not disclose specific details, they confirmed receiving instructions from both the Sheriff and Nedbank to stop the sale.

Despite these challenges, Mrs. Mops and her husband, IT mogul Isaac Mophatlane, remain a power couple. Isaac, a respected figure in the tech industry, was recently appointed as an independent non-executive director at Mustek, a leading South African computer hardware company.

His appointment followed the resignation of Reverend Vukile Mehana as the board chairman.

Previously, Isaac served as CEO of BCX until 2017, earning an impressive R11.7 million in total remuneration that year. His package included R5.8 million in salary, a R5.3 million incentive bonus, and R520 000 in additional benefits.

Will Mrs. Mops make a comeback?

Although fans are clamouring for her return, Mrs. Mops clarified at a recent ladies’ dinner that she would be sitting out this season.

But reality TV is unpredictable — if producers listen to the fans, we might just see her back next season.

For now, viewers will have to endure the current cast… or keep campaigning for the return of their beloved Mrs. Mops!