‘I hope people saw my heart’: Inno Matijane bids farewell to ‘The Way Ngingakhona’

After five seasons on Moja Love’s hit reality show The Way Ngingakhona, media personality Inno Matijane has officially announced his departure.

The show, which follows the lives of members of South Africa’s LGBTI+ community, debuted in 2020 with Inno as one of the original cast members, alongside Tholang Motsumi and Mj Maponya, among others.

Inno Matijane exits ‘The Way Ngingakhona’

In a statement released on Sunday, Inno confirmed he is leaving the show for good.

“After five incredible seasons on The Way Ngingakhona, I am officially closing this chapter.

“I know I’ve said before that I was leaving, but this time I truly mean it. This is me, seriously and sincerely, stepping away,” he said.

He thanked the channel, producers, castmates and fans who supported him along the way.

“This show has been a big part of my life and a place where many people got to witness my story unfold in real time. I am deeply thankful to the channel, the producers, the crew, my castmates and especially the people who have supported me throughout this journey. Your love, messages and presence have not gone unnoticed.”

Inno also shared that when he returned for the current season, he was not sure if it was the right thing to do.

“But I accepted because I wanted to share one last piece of His truth. I hope that people saw my heart. I now feel at peace stepping away,” he added.

He said his decision to leave was not driven by conflict or negativity but by personal growth and spiritual alignment.

“I love the medium, and while I still value it deeply, I am different now. I’m making choices based on where I am with God, with myself and with the future I want to build.

“This is not the end of my journey in reality television. I still believe in the power of storytelling.”

