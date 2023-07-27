PICS: Musa Mseleku pens a heartwarming message to his four wives

By Lineo Lesemane

Businessman Musa Mseleku recently posted an appreciation post for his wives on Instagram.

Musa is one of the most prominent polygamists in South Africa. He is also a TV presenter and reality TV star.

He is married to four beautiful wives, Macele, Mayeni, Makhumalo, and Mangwabe Mseleku.

Taking to Instagram, he said marrying them was the best decision he has ever made.

In another post, he spoke about leading the Mseleku household, calling it a blessing.

“It is not easy to preside over this great family, but I am privileged to serve the Mselekus. It is such a blessing to lead you guys as we all groom and shape the boys to take over. I want to say thank you so much for the trust.”

“Mseleku legacy”

The family has three TV shows Uthando neS’thembu, Igumbi Lamakhosikazi and Izingane zeS’thembu.

In one of his Instagram posts, Musa said he wculdn’t have done it without his wives.

“I don’t take it lightly or for granted that you beautiful ladies are in my life. You agreed to walk with me on this journey of building our family and our generational wealth and legacy. I consider myself very fortunate and blessed to have you… one day my ancestors will bestow upon you your crowns because they are too big to be bestowed by a human being,” he added.

He also extended his gratitude to broadcasters for allowing them to tell their stories.

“I have witnessed the birth and the growth of UThando Nesithembu led by iNdlovukazi yethu umaCele Mamkhulu, iNdlunkulu umaYeni Shibase, iNdlunkulu umaKhumalo MaK and iNdlunkulu umaNgwabe Nombela. Now I am witnessing the birth of Izingane Zesithumbu led by my 5 superstars, my children, and my daughter in laws as we continue building our legacy.

“Amazingly I am also witnessing a beautiful show that will shock many, Mnini and Siblings. Mnini’s wisdom is unmatched at his age, and thank you people of Mzansi for loving him and all the kids,” he wrote on Facebook.

