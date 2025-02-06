‘Exciting and fulfilling’: Kat Sinivasan on hosting a reality show for the first time

Kat has been announced as the presenter for Mzansi Magic’s new dating show.

Kat Sinivasan is set to captivate viewers in Mzansi Magic’s new dating show, The Catch.

Premiering next weekend, 16 February, at 9pm, the show features eight single women on a mission to find love, but among them are eight sneaky impostors posing as eligible bachelors, ready to break hearts and pocket the grand prize.

While Kat is no stranger to reality TV, having previously been a reality show contestant himself, The Catch marks his debut as the host of a reality competition show.

Fully immersing himself in the experience

Speaking to The Citizen, Kat shared his excitement about stepping into the hosting role.

“This is my first time hosting a reality competition show, and it felt amazing! Having been on the other side of the camera as a contestant, I understood the nerves and pressure that come with it.

“This time, stepping into the host role was both exciting and fulfilling. I’ve always wanted to host a show like this,” he said.

Kat, who was also involved in the development of the show, said it gave him an opportunity to fully engage with both the crew and contestants.

“Being away from the city for the entire competition really allowed us to immerse ourselves fully in the show. We were constantly coming up with ways to make things more exciting on set.

“What stood out the most was seeing how invested the contestants were and how much they committed to the process.”

Mixed reactions and expectations

Meanwhile, the show has sparked mixed reactions since the release of its trailer a few days ago, with some fans underwhelmed by it.

Things the so called creatives promote are very nonsensical.. what is this 🚮 — 水astido (@PostiveImpact89) February 4, 2025

Yhooo. Noba kwenzekani? Nothing else we can entertain ourselves with 🙆🏾‍♀️ — Ntsapho Madyibi (@NtsaphoMadyibi) February 3, 2025

Kat said there are many elements that make the show exciting, and there is more to learn from it as well.

He added: “I think people should be open-minded about different kinds of television, and that’s exactly what we did here—we pushed the envelope. It’s something new, something bold, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

