‘Horse teeth’ and WhatsApp threats: The complete Londie London, Dineo and Doro Mongy beef explained

South African social media erupted when Londie London body-shamed Dineo Moloisane on Podcast and Chill, issued a tearful apology that was swiftly rejected, and now faces explosive claims of sending threatening WhatsApp messages.

The public spat involving South African social media personalities Londie London (real name Londiwe Zulu), Dineo Moloisane, and digital content creator Doro Mongy erupted this month, quickly escalating from podcast shade to bullying and body-shaming accusations, a rejected apology, and alleged threats.

The drama, which has dominated Mzansi social media, centres on appearance-based insults, alleged personal connections, and clout-chasing claims, with fans divided over accountability and sincerity.

The spark

The feud began during a recent episode of the popular Podcast and Chill show. While discussing trends or comparisons in the entertainment scene, the hosts drew a parallel between Londie London and Dineo Moloisane, a well-known social media sensation and content creator.

In response, Londie reportedly lashed out with derogatory remarks about Dineo’s appearance and the source of her income.

Londie retorted, “Do I have horse teeth? Do I have a horse face? Do I need a man to trend?”

Londie Crash out after Sol compared her to Dineo pic.twitter.com/Zi79pP7FTX April 2, 2026

The remarks quickly went viral on various platforms, and several people accused Londie of body-shaming and bullying, ironic given her own past experiences with online criticism during her time on reality TV.

Backlash builds

As the clip spread, backlash intensified, and people flooded comments sections, calling Londie a hypocrite and threatening to boycott her upcoming projects, including a new reality show (currently filming) and new products added to her hair product range.

Some speculated that underlying tensions existed because of unconfirmed claims that Londie was romantically involved with one of Dineo’s ex-boyfriends.

Facing mounting pressure, Londie London posted a public apology on social media, but only shared it on her Instagram stories, where it was available for 24 hours.

“I made some mean comments about someone’s appearance, Dineo, and I’d like to apologise to Dineo and everyone that I disappointed. I was never supposed to make those comments about someone’s appearance. It is out of character for me,” she admitted and expressed regret for disappointing fans and hoped for acceptance.

A rejected apology

Dineo Moloisane swiftly clapped back, refusing to accept the apology in a lengthy YouTube video.

Dineo argued that the behaviour was not out of character for Londie, citing patterns of similar conduct in the past. She also took issue with the fact that the apology was not issued on the same platform (the podcast) where the original insults occurred.

Dineo questioned the sincerity of the apology and addressed Londie directly, insisting on being referred to fully as “Dineo Moloisane” rather than casually as “Dineo.”

This rejection fueled more online discourse debates about women supporting versus tearing each other down, with calls for Londie’s reality show to be cancelled before it even aired.

Doro Mongy enters the fray

As the Londie-Dineo drama peaked, digital creator Doro Mongy inserted herself into the conversation, seemingly in defence of Dineo and to call out Londie’s behaviour.

Doro publicly responded to Londie’s actions, insulting her in a series of posts and live streams containing strong language, including promises to “moer” (beat up) Londie on Dineo’s behalf.

Doro mongy wants cancel culture to cancel Londie??😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7x9LrUJzJ9 — E🎀 (@EMuthubi) April 8, 2026

The situation escalated dramatically when screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages surfaced, purportedly showing threatening communications from Londie to Doro Mongy.

The messages reportedly warned Doro to stop discussing her on social media, with heated tones that could be read as intimidation. Doro shared the messages in her call for “cancel culture” against Londie.

Londie London has since denied sending any threatening messages, stating she has not issued threats to anyone via WhatsApp or otherwise.