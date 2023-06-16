WATCH: Countdown until ‘Shaka iLembe’ hits our screens

By Thahasello Mphatsoe

After years in the making, Mzanzi Magic‘s epic drama based on the life and times of Shaka Zulu, Shaka Ilembe is set to be on our screens on 18 June 2023.

The series was in the works for about six years and the much-anticipated premiere took place in Montecasino on Tuesday.

The first episode focuses on the relationship between his parents, King Senzangakhona kaJama, played by Senzo Radebe, and Queen Nandi, who Nomzamo Mbatha portrays, and the beginning of wars between the kingdoms.

READ: ‘Shaka iLembe’: Lead actor Lemogang Tsipa not bothered by online hate