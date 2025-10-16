‘Short & Sweet’ returns for season three with new faces

The new season will premiere next month.

Mzansi Magic’s reality series Short & Sweet is set to return for a third season.

The show follows the lives of six individuals navigating love, family and identity.

The new season will premiere on 6 November and will air on Thursdays at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).

What to expect from ‘Short & Sweet’ season three

Returning cast members include Thandazani Kubheka, Vuyokazi “Vovo” Grace, Zandile Cele and Mongezi “Mayoghurt” Jama.

Thandazani Kubheka

The 31 year old faces a dramatic turning point in his life. Once believing polygamy was the key to happiness, he now seeks direction and purpose while re-evaluating his priorities and work ethic.

Vuyokazi “Vovo” Grace Nguqu

Known for her commanding presence, the 40 year old confronts her personal struggles this season. She aims to reconcile with her past and move beyond the persona she presents to the world.

Zandile Cele

The 29 year old practising sangoma focuses on spiritual and personal growth. Her journey includes mentoring others, reducing alcohol consumption and embracing leadership responsibilities.

Mongezi “Mayoghurt” Jama

The 24 year old returns amid ongoing family drama and cultural tensions. He also addresses controversy in the Maskandi music scene, defending his talent against critics who claim he gains recognition through sympathy.

From left to right: Thandazani, Zandile, Mayoghurt, and Vovo. Pictures: Supplied

New cast

New cast members joining this season are Tebogo Shayi and Dimakatso Mathekga.

Tebogo Shayi, 31, is committed to building a future with his family. Having recently lost his job as a data capturer, he is focused on financial stability, paying lobola and securing a home for his loved ones.

Dimakatso Mathekga, 31, is a mother of two. She seeks closure and new beginnings after ending a toxic relationship. She hopes to find love and acceptance while resolving past questions with her family.

