‘Sunday Sexy Love’: New show about celebrity couples’ sex lives causes a stir

Kaunda Selisho

Multichoice is on an aggressive push to put out content that woos audiences and one of their shows on their upcoming slate is a show called Sunday Sexy Love presented by comedian Tumi Morake.

According to a press release, Sunday Sexy Love is a new talk show about how some of our favourite celebrity couples keep the spark alive.

The show will feature couples such as Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly and Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube, who will appear to discuss how they keep their relationship together while existing in the spotlight.

“For the next two months, Sunday Sexy Love will feature the couples talking openly and anecdotally about their love stories – the good, the bad and the spectacular – and sharing what the secrets are to keep their relationship going,” Mnet said in a statement.

Sunday Sexy Love will premiere on Sunday, 2 October, at 9pm and air every Sunday thereafter on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

Mangwabe Mseleku on Mzansi Magic’s ‘Sunday Sexy Love. Picture: Screenshot

Social media reacts

A Twitter user shared the trailer for the upcoming show and the reactions have been amusing, to say the least.

After seeing which celebrities will be on the show as well as what the show is about, South Africans did what they do best and shared their funniest thoughts about Sunday Sexy Love and the stars that will appear on the show.

ALSO READ: Will Musa Mseleku’s ‘fifth wife’ appear in new season of ‘Uthando Nesthembu’? Bontle and Priddy Ugly have crazy sexual chemistry ???? I will only watch because of them— ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@iconicbellagoth) September 29, 2022

“Mpoomy and Brenden????? do they not care about brand alignment??” asked @___ying____, to which @Nala_Denga replied; “But they are married, is there something embarrassing about sex in marriage?”

“Why did they add Mseleku and the Wives. We already have more than enough of their marriage, they crossed over to RHOD now this. I’m there are other polygamous relationships/marriages,” asked @AdvocateMpohla.

I wanna see the likes of Babes & Mampintsha nabo AKA & Nadia…people we aren't expecting much from in general.— IG: Tanyane_p ???????? (@Tanyane_P) September 29, 2022