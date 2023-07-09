Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo is the first celebrity guest judge on ‘Crown Chasers’

By Lineo Lesemane

Crown Chasers viewers will see a new celebrity guest judge every Sunday, joining the panel of adjudicators, which already includes Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt.

The former Miss SA Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo will appear as the first celebrity guest judge on the show on Sunday afternoon.

Dr Tamaryn was crowned Miss South Africa in 2018 and represented Mzansi in the Miss Universe competition, where she was the first runner-up.

She said she is “honoured and excited” to be the first celebrity judge on Crown Chasers and hopes to set the pace for future guest judges expected to follow in subsequent episodes.

“I also hope that I lived up to what the contestants needed from me,” she added.

About the first episode of ‘Crown Chasers‘

Hosted by Miss SA and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, Sunday’s episode will introduce the show’s first challenge as a networking event.

The finalists’ first official photoshoot will also be introduced, and after a quick runway walk, one finalist will get eliminated.

Dr. Tamaryn highlighted that professional photoshoots could be scary. She added: “Usually, it’s a paying job, and you want to ensure you are giving the client value for money by selecting you, so it’s bound to have its challenges, especially if it’s your first one.

“It was a learning experience for some and a breeze for others. Either way, every one of those entrants walked away with something to grow them as a person, which is what the Miss South Africa pageant is all about.”

She said she is delighted to participate in a show that truly reflects pageant life.

“It demonstrates how integrated everything is and how unglamorous yet fabulous it is! Audiences will be able to build a real connection with this year’s impressive finalists and truly understand their passion for making a change.

“Viewers will get to interact and see the finalists long before the Miss South Africa finale happens, and that also gives those taking part an opportunity to learn from their encounters, whether good or bad. It also prepares them for public life, which I think any ‘crown chaser’ needs to further their own path,” she said.

