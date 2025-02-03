Gugu Ndabezitha on plans after ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ eviction

Gugu was evicted on Sunday, a few days after KayB's disqualification.

Nokulunga ‘Gugu’ Ndabezitha has become the fourth contestant to be evicted from Big Brother Mzansi‘s fifth season.

The 34-year-old prophet and marketing practitioner told The Citizen that she is glad to have ticked off an item on her bucket list.

She said that after many years of auditioning and being rejected for shows, Big Brother Mzansi was her first acceptance, which she believes will lead to more opportunities.

“I think the first time I auditioned, I was in my teenage years, and as I got into my twenties, I would always get a ‘no’. This was my first big ‘yes’, and that is big for me; a lot of people would have given up,” she added.

Gugu said that going forward, she will focus on growing her social media platforms and providing her audience with more content.

“People will see a lot of content that has to do with spirituality. I have realised that people love that kind of content. It is also to help people even when I am unavailable. I am getting into doing vlogs and just making sure that people know my personality even more.”

Bonds and lessons learned inside Biggie’s house

Reflecting on her time in Big Brother’s house, Gugu said she enjoyed her time and will forever cherish the relationships she formed.

“I formed relationships with different people, especially Philile, Siphesihle, and Mandy Hagan. Those are the people that I built relationships with, and I would love to see them outside. I know they will be my girls through and through.”

Gugu added that the show also gave her the opportunity to challenge herself.

“I was in a car accident when I was a teenager, so I can’t really walk properly, run, or carry heavy stuff. So, it was basically to push myself. The exercises every morning, the games, everything was just a challenge for me to prove that I can do it.”

