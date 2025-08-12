Reality TV star Beverley Steyn has opened up like never before.

Businesswoman and reality TV star Beverley Steyn has opened up like never before, sharing her journey through failed marriages, a tough childhood, and finding healing, in an emotional interview.

Beverley, best known for her appearances on The Real Housewives franchise, says the decision to tell her story on Showmax’s Untied was intentional and personal.

“I believe that our stories have power, especially the ones we’ve survived. I wanted to share mine to show that even in the most difficult seasons, there’s hope, there’s resilience, and there’s life beyond the pain. If my openness can help just one woman feel less alone, it’s worth it,” she told the show’s host Relebogile Mabotja.

For Beverley, the heart of her story is about self-worth and resilience.

“I want women to know that their worth is not defined by what they’ve been through or who they’ve loved. You can lose a relationship without losing yourself. Healing is possible and joy is still yours to claim,” she says.

Beverley Steyn. Picture: Supplied

If she could speak to her younger self, Beverley’s advice would be clear.

“Protect your peace, trust your instincts, and don’t be afraid to walk away from anything that dims your light. You’re stronger than you think, and you’ll be okay, even when it doesn’t feel like it.”

She admits that speaking her truth has been both healing and empowering.

“It’s been about removing the weight of secrecy and shame, but also reclaiming my story from speculation and telling it in my own words, from my own heart.”

Living personal challenges in the public eye has been one of the hardest parts of her journey.

“It’s the lack of privacy, having your most vulnerable moments dissected by people who weren’t there. You learn to develop a thick skin while still protecting your soft heart,” she shares.

Her divorces have reshaped how she views relationships.

“Love begins with self-love. Relationships should add to your life, not consume it. Setting boundaries isn’t pushing people away, it’s protecting what’s important.”

Today, healing feels different for Beverley.

“It’s laughter without guilt, mornings without heaviness, and the ability to look forward. At first, healing was survival; now it’s freedom.”

On her much-discussed friendship with Nonku Williams, Beverley says:

“Our relationship is layered and complex; we’ve had closeness and distance, but I try to approach it with honesty, respect and boundaries.”

Public comments from Jojo and Sorisha about that friendship didn’t sit well.

“It was disappointing. Private dynamics should be spoken about directly, not through public commentary.”

As for happiness, Beverley has redefined it for herself. “Peace of mind, people who genuinely care, and the freedom to be myself without apology. Before, I chased perfection; now, I choose authenticity.”