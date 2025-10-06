US rapper Gunna to headline second edition of Milk + Cookies festival

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has performed in South Africa on multiple occasions

US rapper Gunna will headline the second edition of music festival Milk + Cookies in 2026, following international producer and DJ, Kaytranada, who performed in Cape Town and Johannesburg earlier this year.

“We’re coming back to South Africa because its culture sets the pace for the world, and we’ve felt that energy since day one,” said Head of Marketing at Milk + Cookies Chase Freeman.

Milk + Cookies is a production and marketing company based in Atlanta, in the US.

The company works with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow.

“Last year, we saw how Atlanta’s hustle blends so naturally with SA’s incredible culture – it’s a partnership that just works.

“Now, with Gunna headlining alongside DJ Kent and Vigro Deep, we’re here to not only uplift local talent, but to reinforce to the world how South Africa is shaping global culture.”

Gunna returns to SA

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has performed in South Africa on multiple occasions in recent years.

Just before the Covid pandemic in 2019, he, along with Nasty C and Black Coffee, headlined a Russian Bear event.

Earlier this year, he performed at the Heineken House event. He was also in Johannesburg for a song by South African Grammy winner Tyla, titled Jump, released earlier this year.

He confirmed his return to South Africa in 2026 when he released his Wun World Tour on social media on Monday.

The tour begins in November and continues until July next year.

Empowering SA’s creative ecosystem

In addition to the actual shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Milk + Cookies includes educational workshops, such as writing camps for aspiring producers and writers, educational panels that bridge North American and South African industry insights, and industry events honouring and celebrating creative professionals from diverse backgrounds.

Merch pop-ups will showcase South African clothing brands.

In addition, the organisers said the festival will include initiatives to ensure economic upliftment and jobs, supporting South Africa’s creative communities.

“We’re committed to going beyond the stage because that’s where the real magic happens – empowering South Africa’s next generation of creatives through hands-on programming like writing camps and panels,” said director of business development and strategy at Milk + Cookies, Jhordan Gibbs.

“These initiatives provide young South African creatives with the tools, resources, and connections to enter creative industries confidently and authentically – because true creativity thrives when we invest in people.”

