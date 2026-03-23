‘I feel like I’ve been here before’: Doja Cat wows fans in Pretoria, embraces her Mzansi roots

Wardrobe drama, viral moments, and emotional words about South Africa turn the superstar set into pure fan frenzy.

Global pop sensation Doja Cat delivered a high-energy spectacle that left South African fans buzzing long after the lights dimmed on Friday night.

Performing at the packed Sun Bet Arena, the chart topper proved exactly why her Global Citizen Move Afrika tour has become one of the most talked-about live experiences of the year.

From the moment she stepped on stage, the crowd in Pretoria roared with excitement.

Fans sang along to every lyric, waved flags and lit up the arena with phone torches as the Grammy-winning hitmaker powered through her biggest hits with fierce choreography and bold fashion looks

Viral haaibo moment steals the show

Doja Cat performs during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Pretoria on 20 March 2026 in Pretoria. Picture Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

One of the night’s most unforgettable highlights came when Doja experienced a brief wardrobe malfunction during her performance.

Instead of panicking, the star laughed it off and exclaimed “haaibo!”, leaving the audience in hysterics. The spontaneous local slang moment instantly went viral online, with fans praising her authenticity.

On X, one user wrote, “Doja Cat saying haaibo is the crossover we didn’t know we needed.” Another posted, “She handled that malfunction like a queen. South Africa loves her even more now.”

Clips of the incident quickly trended across social media platforms, turning the performance into a global talking point.

ALSO READ: Karyn White excited to ‘share stage with authentic artists’ during South Africa return in April

Emotional connection with Mzansi fans

As the show drew to a close, the emotional and tearful Say So singer became reflective, telling thousands of screaming fans that she felt a deep spiritual connection to the country.

Holding back tears, she said: “For a place that I’ve never been to, I sure do feel like I’ve been here before. That’s what’s special about South Africa.”

The heartfelt statement added an emotional layer to an already electric night, reinforcing her bond with local audiences.

However, conversations about her visit were not limited to the music.

Ongoing speculation around whether she would reunite with her father, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini, resurfaced online. While the personal drama sparked debate, many fans made it clear that their support for the performer remained unwavering.

“Family matters are private. We came for the music, and she delivered,” commented one concertgoer in a viral TikTok reaction video.