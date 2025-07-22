‘It’s standard practice’: Vuma FM responds to Jacinta Ngobese’s dismissal claims

Jancita joined Vuma FM in 2019.

Vuma FM has responded to claims by presenter Jacinta Ngobese, who alleged that the station unfairly dismissed her.

Ngobese released a statement this week, claiming the station terminated her contract without explanation.

She said she was informed that her employment would be terminated, with her final day scheduled for 31 July.

“In 2019, I joined Vuma FM and over the years worked on several time slots, including The Drive and The Cruise. I served the station with dedication, commitment and tenacity, and rejected many offers primarily because Vuma FM was my second home.

She added: “On Tuesday, 15 July, I received a letter from my employer, terminating my employment contract without any reasons given to me. It has come to my attention that a complaint was brought by an external entity and/or individual. I shall not deal with the details of that complaint at this stage.”

ALSO READ: Minnie Dlamini out as Selbeyonce returns to Gagasi FM

Vuma FM ‘sets the record straight’

In a statement issued on Monday, Vuma FM clarified that Ngobese was not dismissed but the station did not renew her contract.

“The recent decision made by Vuma FM not to renew Mrs Ngobese-Zuma’s contract as presenter is not a dismissal but a natural conclusion of an independent contractor’s term.

“All of our presenter contracts are subject to annual renewal at the station’s discretion, a standard practice in our industry.”

The station added that the decision formed part of internal line-up changes.

“Vuma FM made the line-up changes based on internal, annual evaluation and not influenced by any external party. We would like to thank Mrs Ngobese-Zuma for her contribution to the station and wish her well in the future.”

NOW READ: Gospel star Xolisa Kwinana arrested for alleged GBV