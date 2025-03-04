WATCH: Five adorable TikTok dance videos that left some smiling, and others cringing

At its core, TikTok is all about fun and self-expression — where even the most awkward dance attempts can bring a smile.

TikTok has become the go-to platform for viral dance challenges, with millions attempting to master trending moves.

While some users gain instant fame by nailing a routine, others leave audiences cringing with second-hand embarrassment.

However, at its core, TikTok is all about fun and self-expression — where even the most awkward dance attempts can bring a smile.

Here are five TikTok dance videos that had viewers both smiling and cringing

Gloria dancing

She may not be the best dancer, but her enthusiasm makes up for it! Gloria’s dance videos regularly rack up thousands to millions of views.

‘Sponono Sa Mamakhe’

This video of a man dancing to a children’s song became an instant hit, earning over a million likes on TikTok.

The pink jacket girl

With her natural rhythm and effortless moves, this young dancer quickly became a viral sensation.

School performance star

A baby boy confidently showing off his dance skills during a school performance melted hearts. His energy and confidence had viewers applauding in the comments section.

@_kiwidad Signs you’re raising a confident kid! Love this clip from @KleinKwagga perfectly showing what a confident kid with awesome self-esteem looks like! ♬ original sound – _KiwiDad

Hlelo Ka Gabi

Hlelo isn’t just a TikTok dance star—she’s taken her passion to a professional level. She frequently features her mother in her videos, making them even more adorable.

