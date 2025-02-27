TikTok unveils new experience with science, tech, engineering and maths

Last year, a study of 54 countries ranked South African Grade 5 pupils last in maths and science.

Short video platform TikTok has taken a leap to make science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) easier for those struggling with the subjects.

The company officially launched Stem Feed, a new feed experience designed to highlight content across science, tech, engineering, and math.

Stem videos

In partnership with Common Sense Networks and Poynter, the feed is a curated set of videos with the goal of showcasing high-quality Stem content.

The feed is currently live and is available in more than 20 countries. Users can now click on the Stem feed alongside the For You feed to open up a world of knowledge from respected experts in their fields.

It features content in the English language with auto-translated subtitles, verified by two independent fact-checking organisations, CSN and Poynter.

SA lagging

Last year, an international study of 54 countries ranked South African Grade 5s last in maths and science.

In the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science study, South African Grade 5s scored an average of 362 points in mathematics. They lagged behind countries such as Morocco, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

This marks a decline from the 374 points achieved in 2019.

In science, the country fared even worse, scoring an average of 308 points also for Grade 5s, below nations like Morocco, Kuwait and Jordan.

This is a drop from the 324 points recorded in 2019.

More than just entertainment

Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations Sub-Saharan Africa, said that TikTok is home to more than entertainment.

“It’s a platform where users flock to make discoveries; whether it’s uncovering a new restaurant, listening to a new artist for the first time or learning a new language. #STEMTok expands the world of discovery for our users whilst educating them with enriching content.”

With 25% of TikTok users globally being teenagers, the platform has the potential to shape and inspire an entire generation.

Knowledge

TikTok said through its Stem feed, teen users can enhance their knowledge on topics such as the nature of bacteria, planetary science, astrophysics, the inner workings of technology, and robotics.

“With the Stem feed, parents and guardians can rest assured that the platform offers more than dance trends and new songs. On TikTok, they can be every part of a community of shared interests.

“The Stem community is growing and with it a variety of interesting content creators passionate about sharing their knowledge, insights, and experiences,” said Sidwaba.

