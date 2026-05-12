DJ Tira brings younger fans and creators closer to music fashion and township culture

South African music icon DJ Tira joins The Kulture, giving fans exclusive access to music, lifestyle and cultural moments

South African entertainment platform The Kulture is turning up the volume on local culture. It is doing this with the addition of DJ Tira to its growing creative universe, elevating and depicting street culture.

The Durban-born DJ’s followers can now get a master class into his talent, delivered by him.

Already known for blending music, fashion, lifestyle and storytelling into one immersive experience, The Kulture is fast becoming the digital home of modern South African entertainment.

The platform is creating a space where fans can experience their favourite stars, beyond social media posts and stage performances.

The arrival of DJ Tira, also known as ‘Malume Berrings’, adds even more star power to a platform that already features collaborations with artists like Young Stunna and Focalistic. But for many music lovers, Tira’s involvement feels especially meaningful because of his deep connection to township culture and the sounds that shaped a generation.

From Durban Kwaito to the global rise of Gqom, DJ Tira has spent years building movements that changed South African music forever.

Through Afrotainment, he helped launch careers, grow local talent and turn street sounds into chart-dominating hits.

Now he is bringing that same energy into the digital world.

“I’ve always been inspired by the streets and the people first, because that’s where real culture lives. The Kulture is taking that energy and giving it a home where fans don’t just watch, they become part of it. This is not just music, it’s our lifestyle, our movement, our story,” said DJ Tira.

Fans can look forward to exclusive studio moments, unreleased music previews and behind-the-scenes access into how some of South Africa’s biggest hits come together.

There will also be a closer look at the worlds of Gqom, Kwaito, and Amapiano through fashion, dance and street culture storytelling.

What makes The Kulture stand out is its focus on connection. Instead of simply watching celebrities from a distance, fans are invited into the creative process. They are also brought into the lifestyle surrounding the music they love.