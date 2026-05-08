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‘Isibaya’ actress Amina Jack bags second degree after ‘mentally challenging’ journey

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

8 May 2026

11:18 am

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The actress said she plans to pursue a master's degree in future, with the long-term goal of completing a PhD.

Amina Jack

Actress Amina Jack. Picture: X/UKZN

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Actress Amina Jack has obtained her second degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Jack previously graduated from the university in 2024 and said at the time that she was a first-generation graduate.

“We did it! First-generation graduate ekhaya,” she wrote, captioning pictures of her graduation.

She also spoke about the difficulties she experienced during her studies.

“To tell you, I dropped out in 2021 2nd Semester. I genuinely did not think I would live long enough to see or experience this. A special thank you to my psychologist – she saved my life,” she wrote.

Honours degree in psychology

On Thursday, the University of KwaZulu-Natal congratulated Jack after she graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science Honours degree in Psychology.

Jack said it was not easy to balance her studies with her acting career.

“It was mentally challenging, but I made it,” she said.

She said psychological support from the university helped her during her studies.

“I don’t think I would have gone through with the mental issues that I was going through without my psychologist,” she said.

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The university said its Student Services Division provided counselling sessions during her undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Jack also thanked those who supported her during her academic journey.

“Even when I was not doing my best, there was always somebody encouraging me,” she said.

She said she plans to pursue a master’s degree in future, with the long-term goal of completing a PhD.

Jack is known for her role as Thokozani in Isibaya.

She made her acting debut in the Mzansi Magic drama Umbuso and has since appeared in productions including Pearls of Wisdom (2021), Ma (2022) and The Winning Ticket (2024).

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Isibaya SA Celebrities University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

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