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Actress Hayden Panettiere dead at 36: reports

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

17 August 2026

12:27 pm

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Hayden Panettiere, an actress known for her roles in popular TV series 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', has died aged 36, according to media reports.

Actress Hayden Panettiere dead at 36: reports

US actress Hayden Panettiere arrives for the world premiere of “Scream VI” at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023. According to reports, the 36-year-old actress died on August 16, 2026. Picture Angela Weiss / AFP

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Her father confirmed the actress’s death in a statement to ABC News.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” he said.

He asked that her family be given privacy while they “process this unimaginable loss”.

Details about her death were not immediately given. However, news outlet TMZ said there was an “open investigation” into the cause.

Born in 1989, Panettiere became a child star and went on to have numerous roles in both film and TV.

Her credits include “Remember the Titans”, “Ice Princess”, “Scream 4” and “Scream VI”.

She wrote a memoir titled “This Is Me: A Reckoning”, which was released in May.

In that book, she wrote of the pressures of being a child star and her experiences of addiction and recovery.

She had also spoken of estrangement from her mother. Her mother managed her career as a child and later criticised her daughter’s book.

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