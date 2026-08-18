Kimberley’s ‘Benjie Baby’ makes history with ‘MasterChef South Africa’ season 6 win

Benjie carves his name into Northern Cape history.

Coming from a town that’s known for its mining rather than food, Northern Cape’s own Benjie Benjamin has triumphed over fierce rivals. He seized the coveted MasterChef South Africa crown. For weeks, viewers watched the different cooks compete for the ultimate cooking prize. The trick to master chef is that most contestants are self-taught.

Andrew “Benjie” Benjamin has been crowned the winner of MasterChef South Africa season 6. He became the first contestant from the Northern Cape to take home the coveted title and R1 million prize.

The 40-year-old Kimberley home cook is affectionately known as “Benjie Baby” by the judges and fellow contestants. He defeated Durban finalist Candice Meth, 39, in a tense finale. This finale tested both cooks under intense pressure.

His journey started with 20 home cooks entering the competition. However, it did not take long for him to establish himself as a serious contender.

He claimed his first “Dish of the Day” as early as the second episode. He also went on to secure seven challenge victories before the finale. One of those wins gave him a valuable 10-minute advantage heading into the final cook.

Among his most memorable creations was his playful take on two-minute noodles, which he transformed into “Crêpes Suzette Benjette”. Chef Katlego Mlambo named it her favourite Benjie dish of the season.

His lamb pie also impressed London-based guest judge Chef Nokx Majozi. Meanwhile, Benjie won R100 000 during the season’s celebration of Mzansi’s food heritage.

A tense MasterChef finale

For the final challenge, Benjie and Candice were given 120 minutes. They had to prepare a three-course meal inspired by their journeys in the competition.

Ahead of the cook-off, judge Justine Drake called Benjie a “dark horse”, while Zola Nene described him as “laser-focused”.

The pressure, however, appeared to get to the usually calm contestant. Benjie prepared pan-fried salmon with leeks and white wine sauce. He followed that with pork belly with fennel and apple purées, mushy peas and red wine jus.

For dessert, he tackled meringue, vanilla sponge cake, raspberry coulis, chocolate crème pâtissière and vanilla ice cream.

His decision to bake the apples to intensify their flavour cost him precious time, leaving him racing against the clock.

But when the 120 minutes ended, Benjie had delivered.

The judges praised his perfectly cooked salmon. His pork belly impressed with its balance of flavours. Nene described the main course as “something you would see in a fine-dining restaurant”. His sophisticated dessert completed the menu and ultimately secured his victory.

‘We can make great food’

For Benjie, the win represents more than a television title. Having initially doubted his abilities and nearly not entered the competition, he hopes his success inspires other cooks from the province.

“We can make great food and compete with the best in the rest of the country,” he said.

“The auntie from Roodepan, the oom from Bergsig in Springbok, De Aar, Kuruman, and the cooks of the Kalahari, here in the Northern Cape, we have so many flavours and unique ways of cooking. He added: “Hopefully, my journey gives people the confidence to express themselves in the kitchen, too.”

As for his R1 million prize, Benjie has modest plans. “I’d like to do a few renovations at home and spoil my family, who supported me every step of the way,” he said.

MasterChef South Africa season 6 premiered on Sunday, 16 August. Rebroadcasts are scheduled for Saturday at 5pm on e.tv, Saturday at 8.30pm on eExtra and Sunday at 5pm on eReality.