Africa Food Show: Tapping into the potential of the continent’s food and beverage market

Out of the 350 exhibitors at the Africa Food Show 2025, approximately 50% are South African.

The inaugural African Food Show will be hosted in Cape Town this week. Picture: Supplied

With the African Development Bank estimating that the African food and beverage market is set to reach $1 trillion by 2030, the inaugural Africa Food Show, taking place in Cape Town this week, is tapping into this emerging market.

Set to be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the Africa Food Show is expected to bring together over 350 exhibitors and 6,000 visitors from more than 25 countries.

“Out of the 350 exhibitors at the Africa Food Show 2025, approximately 50% are South African. The remaining exhibitors are international participants from over 30 countries,” Events manager at dmg events, Margaret Peters tells The Citizen.

Peters says the balanced representation of exhibitors highlights the show’s dual focus.

“Showcasing South Africa’s vibrant food and beverage sector while also fostering global trade and collaboration.”

The two-day food and beverage gathering is part of the globally recognised Gulfood series, which includes the world’s largest food and beverage exhibition in Dubai.

“This association lends the event significant credibility and draws international attention. The show is also backed by dmg events and the Dubai World Trade Centre, both experienced in organizing large-scale global expos,” shares Peters.

The show will take place from June 10 to 12.

Cape Town’s appeal

Cape Town’s global appeal as a film destination is driving a significant economic upswing in the city’s hospitality industry.

According to the City’s Film Permits Office, from November 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, film crews booked more than 59,000 beds in Cape Town, spending nearly R148 million.

The Cape Town CBD is a well-managed CBD, with several partners working together to ensure it is safe, clean, and a welcoming environment in which to visit and conduct business.

This is one of the main reasons organisers of the Africa Food Show decided to host their inaugural event on the continent in the Western Cape city.

“Its global appeal, bolstered by a strong tourism sector and vibrant hospitality industry, makes it an attractive destination for both business and leisure travellers,” says Peters.

“Additionally, the city’s alignment with themes of innovation and sustainability complements our Africa Food Summit, which focuses on climate-smart and healthy food solutions.”

Industry focused

The Africa Food Show is primarily targeted at companies, brands, and industry professionals rather than the general public.

Its focus is on creating a platform for business-to-business (B2B) engagement, where food and beverage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers can connect, showcase innovations, and explore trade opportunities.

“That said, while the core audience is industry-focused, events like this often include public-access days or consumer-focused segments, especially to promote local products or culinary experiences,” says Peters.

