State to oppose bail for Cape Town police officer charged with kidnapping and murder

The kidnapping and murder case was postponed to 12 June for bail applications.

The state intends to oppose the bail application of a Cape Town Law Enforcement officer who has been charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with a case that has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The policeman, Thandile Khesa, 43, appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as the fifth accused in what authorities describe as a heinous crime.

He was formally charged with kidnapping and murder.

His arrest followed an extensive multidisciplinary operation that has already netted four other suspects in the case.

“His case has been postponed until 12 June 2025, where he will be joining four other accused charged with kidnapping, extortion, murder and possession of stolen property,” NPA spokesperson for the Western Cape division Eric Ntabazilila said.

Multi-agency operation leads to kidnapping and murder arrests

Khesa’s arrest on Monday morning was the result of what police describe as a comprehensive intelligence-led operation.

“The multi-disciplinary intelligence-led operation comprising the Hawks, Provincial Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Provincial Organised Crime resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old suspect on 09 June 2025 on charges of Kidnapping, Extortion and Murder,” said Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi.

The law enforcement officer now joins four co-accused who were arrested earlier: Mogamat Samuels, Thokozani Kamnjunga, Existing Mudivari, and Yasseen Jele.

Following leads developed during their investigation, the multi-agency team tracked down the four initial suspects to addresses in Philippi and Kleinvlei on 17 May 2025.

The arrests of Samuels, 33, Kamnjunga, 36, Mudivari, 33, and Jele, 30, proved to be the breakthrough investigators needed.

The five accused represent a diverse group with varied backgrounds and nationalities.

According to police documents, Mudivari works as a panel beater and is from Zimbabwe, while Kanjunga is a Malawian spray painter.

Samuels is reportedly self-employed and hails from Mitchells Plain.

The four co-accused are also scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, 12 June, for their bail application, which the state intends to oppose as well.

Ntabazilila confirmed that the state would take a firm stance against all bail applications.

“These accused with apply for bail and the state will oppose the Schedule 6 bail application.

Ntabazilila said Khesa indicated that he intends to appoint a private lawyer,

“If the accused is ready for a bail application on Thursday, his bail application will also resume then. If he is not ready, a separate date will be arranged,” Ntabazilila added.

The officer remains in police custody.

Victim kidnapped and later murdered

The case centres around a kidnapping that occurred in Kraaifontein on 16 May 2025.

Police reported that the victim had arranged to meet someone in Bellville to view a vehicle he intended to purchase, but never returned home.

“Instead, another friend of the victim received a call from the victim reporting that he had been kidnapped and was being assaulted,” Vukubi explained.

Vukubi stated that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of R100,000 for the victim’s release, but later reduced their demand to R10,000.

The suspects provided banking details for the ransom payment, and according to the police, R5,000 was deposited into the specified account before the suspects continued to demand the remaining balance.

Discovery of the body

During questioning, one of the accused led authorities to a remote location between Monwabisi beach and Macassar.

There, in an open field on the dunes, investigators discovered a shallow grave where the victim had been killed and buried.

The investigation took a disturbing turn when it emerged that a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement vehicle had been used in the commission of the crime.

“Upon further probe, it transpired that the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement vehicle, which was driven by the suspect, was utilised in the commission of this heinous crime,” Vukubi stated.

Hawks’ commitment to justice

The arrest of a law enforcement officer in connection with such serious crimes has prompted strong statements from senior police officials about their commitment to justice, regardless of the perpetrator’s position.

Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Makgato, emphasised that no one is above the law.

“We remain committed to root out any form of criminality even within the ranks of the Law Enforcement agencies, if they find themselves on the wrong side of the law,” Makgato declared.

