Meet the five judges for Mrs South Africa 2025 grand finale [PICS]

The new Mrs South Africa will be crowned on Friday, 14 November.

The reigning Mrs South Africa, Erin-Jane Miller, will hand over her crown at the grand finale of the 2025 pageant this week.

The event will be held on Friday, 14 November, at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Contestants will compete across various categories, with the winner announced at the end of the evening.

The judging panel for the finale has been confirmed, featuring five prominent figures from business, pageantry, and public service.

Here are five judges for Mrs South Africa 2025 Grand Finale

Matapa Maila

Returning as Principal Judge is Matapa Maila, chairman of the Mrs South Africa board of directors and former Mrs South Africa 2019.

Maila has over 20 years of experience in supply chain management across multiple industries.

She is involved in women empowerment programmes and education initiatives in remote areas of South Africa through her foundation, Matapa and Friends.

Jacqueline Ferns

Also returning is former Mrs South Africa and board member Jacqueline Ferns.

She holds degrees in Criminology and Political Science and runs several successful businesses.

Ferns was crowned Mrs South Africa in 2020 and also received the Mrs Charity title.

Nivi Grogor

Joining the panel is businesswoman Nivi Grogor, founder of iME, a platform supporting personal and professional development through video technology.

She also serves on the Golden Gloves Board of Directors, promoting the strategic direction and values of boxing.

Dr Mpho Phalatse

Dr Mpho Phalatse, award-winning speaker, businesswoman, and former executive mayor of Johannesburg, also joins the judging panel.

With experience in politics, medicine, business, and ministry, she has contributed to public health, community development, and climate change initiatives across Africa.

Werner Wessels

Rounding out the panel is pageant coach and former Creative Director of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Werner Wessels.

He has coached and styled numerous titleholders, including Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Wessels is currently a brand development consultant for Miss Supranational.

